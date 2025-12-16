Joe Ely Cause of Death: Country Music Legend Passes Away at 78

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of music today.

Joe Ely — the country and rock star who helped put the Austin music scene on the map in the 1960s and ’70s — has passed away.

He was 78 years old.

Joe Ely reads from his new book “Reverb” while visiting Mojo Nixon in Celebration of his 10 Year Anniversary On SiriusXM with A special live show at the SiriusXM Studios on November 12, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

News of Ely’s death comes courtesy of a statement posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

“Legendary songwriter, singer, and raconteur Joe Ely died today from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s and pneumonia,” the statement reads.

“His beloved wife Sharon and daughter Marie were at his side at their home in Taos, New Mexico. Ely was born February 9, 1947 in Amarillo, Texas.

“He was a leader of the extraordinary parade of artists raised in Lubbock who later settled in the live music capital of Austin,” the post continued.

Artist Joe Ely waits to go onstage during the CMHOF Outlaws and Armadillos VIP Opening Reception on May 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum)

“Ely signed with MCA Records in the 1970s and spent more than five decades recording and performing around the world.”

The statement promised that “a full obituary” and additional information would be provided shortly.

After establishing himself as a traveling musician in the late ’60s, Ely formed the country trio The Flatlanders in 1972.

Following a nearly 20-year hiatus during which their reputation only grew, the Flatlanders reassembled in 1998 to record a song for Robert Redford’s film The Horse Whisperer.

Joe Ely performs onstage for Country’s Roaring ’70s: Outlaws and Armadillos exhibition opening concert at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 25, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ely continued touring and recording in the years that followed, releasing his final album, Love and Freedom, in February 2025.

A musician whose influence and fandom stretched well beyond the world of country music, Ely caught the attention of legendary punk band the Clash in 1978 and was later asked to tour with the band.

“I had teachers tell me I wouldn’t make it to 21 when I was going to high school, so I beat the odds,” the iconic musician famously quipped in a 2011 interview.

Ely is survived by his wife and daughter.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult one.