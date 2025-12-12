Hailee Steinfeld Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Buffalo Bills Legend Josh Allen!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Break out the folding tables and prepare to celebrate like buffoons, Bills Mafia!

The King and Queen of Buffalo are expecting their first heir!

Yes, after months of rumors, we now know that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are expecting.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are expecting their first child. (YouTube/Beau Society)

Even before Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen married, fans wondered when she might become pregnant.

From her long-anticipated MCU role to blowing critics away in Sinners, her career is going strong.

And fans were overjoyed when she joined forces with one of NFL’s top talents to form a generational power couple.

Josh and Hailee confirmed the news of her pregnancy by posting the adorable video above on Friday afternoon.

And fans who have been speculating for months can finally breathe easy.

Since news first broke that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were engaged, people have wondered when they might expand their family.

Part of the interest is from people who want to see the couple happy.

But some folks were wondering if they were going to have a baby to make the marriage “stick.” (Folks, that’s not how having a baby or a marriage works)

Some even joked that the famous attractiveness of Steinfeld’s Sinners co-star Michael B. Jordan prompted Allen to race to the altar.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

However, with no pregnancy announcement from Steinfeld, fans were left to hunt for clues.

She and Allen actually appeared in multiple baby-related festivities in 2024, prior to tying the knot.

But these were sex-reveal parties for other people’s babies.

That showed that they were the sorts of people who have friends and family who are having kids. Among Millennials, that does narrow things down.

People whose peers are having kids are more likely to do so themselves. But what has Steinfeld actually said on the topic?

Hailee and Josh's predictions is so cute hailee thinks it will be a boy pic.twitter.com/SMKabw0Isi — haileeslove (@haizwatson) March 24, 2024

Earlier this year, in her Beau Society newsletter, Hailee Steinfeld teased on her Instagram Story that she was having her friends discuss what it means to be pregnant.

“Put out one of my favorite issues yesterday,” she wrote at the time.

Steinfeld detailed that it was an issue “featuring 2 of my best friends, @courtneycleator_ & @jordanxmichaels!!”

She teased: “Talking all things pregnancy, postpartum, body changes, style advice, and more.”

Hailee Steinfeld attends the Netflix Arcane LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Riot / Netflix)

In March, Us Weekly offered a report on Steinfeld and Allen’s baby plans.

“They both are excited about starting a family and want that in the next few years,” an inside source dished.

The insider added: “They both share the same values when it comes to parenting and having kids.”

Sharing similar baby plans and similar parenting aspirations is so important.

You can’t just marry someone and hope that they’ll magically want to change their mind about having kids, so it was great to hear that they were on the same page.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Is Hailee Steinfeld actually pregnant?

But for several months there was no actual evidence to support the idea that Hailee Steinfeld was pregnant.

That all changed on Friday evening.

The announcement comes ahead of a major Sunday afternoon AFC East showdown between the Bills and the New England Patriots.

Something tells us proud father-to-be Josh will be bringing his A-game.

And perhaps Hailee will be on hand to watch her man do his thing.

Congratulations to the happy couple on this joyous news!