Mary Madgalene Cause of Death: Plastic Surgery Influencer and OnlyFans Star Passes Away …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today.

Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora — the Mexican-Canadian influencer who went by the name “Mary Magdalene” online — has passed away.

She was just 33 years old.

The influencer who went by the name Mary Magdalene has passed away. (YouTube)

Gongora had over 400,000 followers across multiple Instagram accounts.

She became famous due in large part to her elaborate body modification procedures.

Gongora once stated that she spent an estimated $500,000 on all of her work, which included multiple nose jobs, buccal fat removal, brow lifts, implants, and veneers.

Her unique look was completed by her tattoos, which covered her entire face and body.

Gongora reportedly fell from nine stories

According to a report from People magazine, Gongora died after falling from the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment in Patong, a beach town in Phuket Island, Thailand.

It’s not yet clear if the fall was intentional or accidental.

Fans think Gongora might have hinted at her suicidal ideation in her final Instagram post, which included stills from the movie The Truman Show, depicting Jim Carrey’s character delivering his signature line:

“And in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night.”

Across social media, friends, family, and a legion of adoring fans have been paying tribute to Gongora.

Some of the most moving posts have come from Gongora’s brother, who is clearly devastated by her loss.

“You are so funny and so creative way more than ill ever be,” he wrote in one slide (via People).

“I love you much more than words will ever say. You are my world. I wish things were different. Thank you for everything I love you sis.”

“I jus wanna hangout with you one more time and tell you that I love so much you mean the world to me,” Ivan continued.

Fellow influencer Eden “the Doll” Estrada also posted about Mary’s death, and was one of the first to confirm she had passed away.

As TMZ notes, Gongora made headlines last year, when one of her 11-pound breast implants exploded resulting in serious injuries.

Our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.