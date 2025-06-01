Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen: MARRIED!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Talk about a power couple!

The Hollywood Gossip would like to offer our sincere congratulations to Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld and NFL MVP Josh Allen, who tied the knot in California on Saturday!

According to the New York Post, the A-list couple said “I do” in “a luxurious ceremony in Ventura” as a few hundred loved ones looked on!

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Josh and Hailee announced their engagement in November of last year, much to the delight of fans.

The announcement led to the usual speculation, but to answer the most common question:

No, we do not know if Hailee is pregnant.

Naturally, that hasn’t stopped fans from offering the couple their congratulations for the baby on the way.

Just chill, y’all. One milestone at a time!

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after defeating the Denver Broncos 31-7 during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is so well-known that his name was cropping up outside of sports circles even before his relationship with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld became public.

Admittedly, a non-football viewer might have just heard about him because he’s unusually handsome.

But that’s not a bad reason to be famous.

On the field, he’s been doing well. The Buffalo Bills have been on a winning streak.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the Netflix Arcane LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Riot / Netflix)

Off of the field, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld became engaged in late 2024. In early December, Allen spoke about the happy news in Steinfeld’s Beau Society newsletter.

“I was very nervous. I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” he admitted at the time.

“It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you,” Allen pointed out.

“Then, multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Is Hailee Steinfeld pregnant?

“I said, ‘I couldn’t wait any longer.’ I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you,’” Allen described in that same newsletter. He continued: “I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”

At the time, fans believed that his desire to have a baby with the Hawkeye actress may have been a factor in the proposal.

Allen and Steinfeld appeared in gender reveal party photos on social media and beyond. (According to the color coding of this event, by the way, someone’s expecting a daughter)

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Congratulations poured in on social media, with numerous commenters congratulating Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld for being pregnant with their first child.

“Seems like every football player who has gotten someone pregnant has had a rough year,” one tweet warned with an unnecessarily ominous tone.

However, these were responses to Allen and Hailee attending a friend’s gender reveal party — and to month-old reports on their excitement to start a family, which came up in the interview after their engagement news.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates the win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

They have plenty of time

Right now, Josh has plenty on his plate.

Though he won’t need to report to Buffalo Bills training camp until July, performing at Allen’s takes up a lot of time and energy year-round.

And the second season of Arcane just wrapped late last year. Social media is still processing the Netflix series with art, headcanons, and more.

Hailee Steinfeld is also well-known for portraying Kate Bishop in the MCU. If Marvel doesn’t inexcusably fumble this, we could have the long-anticipated Young Avengers project that fans have been wanting for years.

Obviously, both Allen and Steinfeld’s real lives should come first.

And we’d like to reiterate our congrats to this very photogenic couple!