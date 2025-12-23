Jeffrey Epstein ‘Suicide Attempt’ Video Deleted From DOJ Files: What’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files resurfaced again this week, as the bizarre and baffling public release of information pertaining to the late sex trafficker continued.

Amid the heavily redacted photos and documents, it briefly looked as though the Department of Justice had released video evidence of Epstein’s suicide.

The 12-second clip, which appeared with a Justice.gov URL, surfaced along with other files released by the department.

In this handout provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida. (Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

It showed a man who resembled Epstein attempting suicide by hanging in what appeared to be a jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

The video initially seemed to be a crucial piece of evidence, as rumors that Epstein was actually murdered in his cell have persisted in the six years since his suicide.

However, the video was deleted not long after it appeared online.

People and other outlets are now reporting that the video was a fake.

A protest group called “Hot Mess” hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

It’s unclear who might have created the fake or what their intention was.

But flaws and inconsistencies reportedly enabled investigators to quickly and conclusively determine that it was fraudulent.

Previous investigations concluded that there was no video of Epstein’s cell on the night of his death due to a “malfunction” with the prison’s security system.

The report explained that “recorded video evidence for August 9 and 10 for the SHU (special housing unit) area where Epstein was housed was only available from one prison security camera due to a malfunction” (per People).

This week’s bizarre video hoax comes on the heels of another shocking release — one that appears to be legitimate.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

TMZ and other outlets have published the contents of a letter that Epstein appears to have sent to Larry Nassar when both men were being held in separate prisons.

Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence after being convicted of molesting more than 140 women and girls during his time as a doctor for the US women’s national gymnastics team.

“We shared one thing … our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they’d reach their full potential. Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls,” Epstein allegedly wrote, adding:

“When a young beauty walked by he loved to ‘grab snatch,’ whereas we ended up snatching grub in the mess halls of the system. Life is unfair.”

The letter is signed, “Yours J. Epstein.”

The note wound up in the hands of federal authorities when it was returned to sender due to Nassar’s having been transferred to another facility.

Authorities reportedly conducted a handwriting analysis to determine if the letter was really written by Epstein, but those results have not been revealed.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.