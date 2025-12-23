Russell Brand Charged With New Rape, Sexual Assault Crimes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Disgraced comedian Russell Brand is facing a new round of criminal charges.

According to a new report from the BBC, London’s Metropolitan Police have charged Brand with “two further offences, including one count of rape.”

The new charges stem from allegations made by two women whose names have not been made public.

Russell Brand poses for photographs as he arrives to deliver The Reading Agency Lecture at The Institute of Education on November 25, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The report indicates that Brand is due to appear in court on January 20.

The alleged rape took place between February 2009 and March 2009

The new charges come on the heels of a slew of earlier accusations against the controversial comic.

Brand was first charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault in 2024 following a lengthy investigation prompted by media coverage of Brand’s alleged misconduct.

Russell Brand takes part in a discussion at Esquire Townhouse, Carlton House Terrace on October 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Brand was previously accused of raping one woman in 1999 and assaulting another in 2001.

He’s also been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

Other counts pertain to the alleged oral rape and sexual assault of a fourth woman in 2004.

After getting his start as a stand-up comic and TV personality in his native UK, Brand went on to star in Hollywood films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him To The Greek.

Russell Brand arrives at the premiere of Touchstone Pictures and Miramax Films’ ‘The Tempest’ at the El Capitan Theatre on December 6, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In recent years, he has rebranded as a right-wing political commentator, a move that many have derided as a calculated attempt to curry favor with people who might be in a position to offer a pardon or asylum.

The 50-year-old has yet to speak publicly about the new charges against him, but he has previously denied any wrongdoing and framed himself as the victim of a witch hunt.

He pled not guilty to the previous charges, and his trial is slated to begin on June 16.

Brand has said he is “incredibly grateful” to be able to face his accusers in court.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.