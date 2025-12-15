Rob Reiner Died of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ Donald Trump Claims in …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Donald Trump is blaming Rob Reiner and his wife’s grisly murders on none other than Rob Reiner.

The post began pretending to be one of condolences, before shifting into all-caps vitriol.

He describes the beloved cinema powerhouse, who died alongside his wife of brutal knife wounds, as having died of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Even self-proclaimed Trump loyalists (yes, he still has them) are expressing their disgust.

Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with top business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rob Reiner and his wife died from the director’s ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ spews a particularly egregious post

On Monday, December 15, Donald Trump took to his personal social media platform, Truth Social, to share a vicious screed that blames Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner for their own murders.

Mere hours after their killings at their Los Angeles home, Trump gleefully mocked the killings.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,” he began, almost like a normal person.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele,” Trump announced.

He then wrote: “reportedly due to the anger he caused others.”

Hours after the horrific murders of Michele and Rob Reiner in their home, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to mock their deaths, blaming ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ and making self-aggrandizing statements with no basis in reality. (Image Credit: Truth Social)

Trump claimed that Reiner’s death stemmed from anger that he caused “through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease.”

You already know where this is going.

Trump continued: “known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

During Trump’s first term, his toadies attempted to deflect criticisms of his abhorrent behavior and policies by conjuring up a fictional mental illness. In 2025, like Trump himself, that phony claim is back with a vengeance.

Unfortunately, America’s mad king was not done yet.

Donald Trump departs from the stage after delivering remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The unhinged rant continued

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump,” Donald Trump wrote of Rob Reiner, referring to himself in the third person as he disparaged the late director.

He spat: “With his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness.”

Trump’s raving message continued: “And with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.”

In a horror film, this is the kind of untethered rant that someone would find scribbled on a wall in unidentified bodily fluids.

Trump concluded: “May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The sole silver lining to this horror may be that Trump’s own loyalists are begging him to reconsider.

Numerous replies on Truth Social itself beg the aspiring despot to “take it down.”

It is unclear why someone would feel surprised at Trump writing in this manner. This disgraceful post is exactly what a petty, vindictive beast with no sense of taste or decorum would write when one of his outspoken critics dies.

Remember, Reiner was in life exactly the sort of person whom Trump aspired to be — someone respected and beloved within the entertainment industry, and a delight at parties.

Still, we shouldn’t expect Trump’s supporters to turn on him over this. Anyone who is still with him in December 2025 likely has no limits on Trump’s transgressions. It’s sad but true.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attend the Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We all owe Rob Reiner a debt for his creative projects and his good works

We are still learning more about the murders of Michele and Rob Reiner.

However, we don’t need to wait for the medical examiner’s report to know that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is not the culprit. The condition does not even exist.

Trump himself is transparently deranged, lashing out in bitterness at those who rightly criticize him.

Reiner himself was one of the most acclaimed directors on the planet. The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Stand By Me, and more are among his many gifts to the world.

He was also instrumental in overturning California’s bigoted Prop 8 law.

Simply put, he was a well-liked and good person who was also a man of talent and creative vision. Trump could never understand any of this.