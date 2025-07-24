Donald Trump Rips Joy Behar, Threatens to Cancel The View

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Donald Trump is almost definitely in the Epstein Files.

That feels like a necessary opening any time the President is mentioned in any news story these days.

In other Donald Trump-related headlines, the Commander-in-Chief attempted to distract folks from his likely role in a sex trafficking ring on Tuesday by alleging that former President Barack Obama was part of a “coup” years ago because he supposedly spread disinformation about Russia’s interference in the 2016 general election.

This accusation turned into a hot topic of debate and discussion on The View.

Most notably, Joy Behar jumped in with a criticism of her own, saying on air:

“First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6. Who was that again? That was not Obama.”

Behar continued as follows:

“The thing about him is he’s so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy.”

Trump — who, again, is almost definitely in the Epstein Files — did not take this criticism lightly.

In response to Behar’s remarks, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers emailed a statement that said:

Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s’ ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.

First, one could easily reply to this message by noting that if Behar were actually irrelevant… the White House would not have felt a need to punch back.

Second, Trump went back at Behar in the wake of CBS announcing the cancellation of The Late Show.

According to various reports, the program lost $40 million over the past year or so.

But many observers think this decision was at least partly motivated by politics because CBS is owned by Paramount, which needs the Trump-controlled Federal Communications Commission to approve its $8 billion sale to Skydance.

Earlier this summer, Paramount agreed to pay the President $16 million to settle a nonsensical lawsuit in which he accused 60 Minutes of election interference in 2024 due to the way it edited an interview with Kamala Harris.

Many therefore believe Trump also pressured Paramount to fire Colbert as part of this deal… because Colbert just referred last week to this settlement as a “big fat bribe” and has openly been VERY critical of the two-time Commander-in-Chief.

We’ll likely never know the full truth behind what transpired, but Colbert does still have 10 months remaining on the air to curse the President off.

When reached for comment, a View spokesperson did not address Rogers’ statement directly.

However, this rep did respond to suppositions about the show’s ratings, pointing to figures stating that The View “is up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years.

Also, “season to date, The View is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s episode of The View, Behar suggested that Obama should sue Trump… while legal expert Sunny Hostin also weighed in on the topic. She agreed.

“Obama still lives rent-free in his head,” Hostin said. “I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head, I think the fact that Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head, and it’s just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have.”