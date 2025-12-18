Corey Feldman Claims Corey Haim Molested Him During Making of ‘The Lost Boys’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For years, the lives and careers of ’80s child stars Corey Feldman and Corey Haim were inextricably linked.

Collectively known as “the two Coreys,” the actors appeared in numerous films together in their youth, and they later starred in a reality show about their friendship.

But according to Feldman, the cheery facade concealed a dark secret.

Corey Feldman, and Corey Haim attend the A&E Premiere Of ‘The Two Coreys’ held at Sugar nightclub on July 27, 2007 in Hollywood California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Feldman levels shocking allegation against late friend Haim

In a new documentary entitled Corey Feldman vs the World, Feldman alleges that Haim sexually assaulted him on the set of their first movie together, 1987’s The Lost Boys.

“I hold myself partially responsible, because I didn’t tell him no, or I didn’t stop them from doing what they did,” Feldman says in the documentary (via Entertainment Weekly).

“I mean, I did set it up. I called him and said, ‘Come over.’ But you know when you’ve got somebody that’s trying to come on to you sexually, and you don’t want that, and you’re a kid, and you’re scared, you do whatever you can to stop it from happening, and that’s what was happening,” he continued, adding:

“I was being molested by Corey Haim, truth be told.”

Corey Feldman (L), and Corey Haim attend the A&E Premiere Of ‘The Two Coreys’ held at Sugar nightclub on July 27, 2007 in Hollywood California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“When we did Lost Boys, Corey said to me, ‘Hey, man, let’s mess around. And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘This is what guys in the business do, right? You suck each other’s d—s or you f— around. You do this stuff,'” Feldman recalled.

“And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he said, ‘Well, Charlie told me it was okay.’ Corey tells me that he was raped on the set of Lucas.”

Feldman stated that he was previously reluctant to go public with his allegations and felt “abused” by the people who pressured him to do so.

“I have been constantly hammered with people on social media, ‘Are you gonna name names? Now’s the time,'” he said.

Actors Corey Haim and Corey Feldman pose outside Las Palmas club October 17, 2001 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by David Klein/Getty Images)

“I was abused once. Now I’m being abused again all over by all these people who are the holier-than-thou, self-righteous [people]. They say, ‘Oh, don’t do anything to protect yourself. Just put the names out now. If you name names now, then more kids will be protected.’ How are kids gonna be protected by me naming names?”

Haim passed away in 2010 after years of substance abuse issues.

Before his death, he alleged that he had been molested by Charlie Sheen and other Hollywood stars.

“These sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” Sheen said in response to those statements.

Feldman previously alleged that pedophilia is the “number one problem” facing Hollywood.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.