Brennon Lemieux Discloses Actual Reason for Alexa Lemieux Divorce

Brennon Lemieux has gone on legal record.

As previously reported, the Love Is Blind star and his Love Is Blind co-star, Alexa, are going their separate ways after four years of marriage.

The split comes just one year after Alexa and Brennon welcomed their first child, a girl named Vienna.

(Netflix)

On the surface, things seem amicable between the former Netflix personalities, who met on Season 3 of Love Is Blind.

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the Lemieuxs wrote in a joint statement this week.

“This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared,” the couple continued, adding:

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way.

“While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

(Instagram)

Now, however, we have a bit more insight into this unfortunate break-up.

In his official divorce filing, 35-year-old said that the pair’s marriage had “become insupportable” due to “conflict of personalities” that don’t allow for any “reasonable expectation of reconciliation,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Brennan also requested to retain any assets he had before getting married.

He and Alexa, 31, got married in June 2021 during Love Is Blind season 3, which aired on Netflix the next year. As mentioned above, the spouses welcomed daughter Vienna in July 2024.

For her part, Alexa has not yet responded to her estranged husband’s divorce petition.

Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Lemieux attend Love Is Blind @ SXSW on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Netflix)

Just one day before sharing news of the separation, Alexa uploaded a photo dump of November images that included a family photo with Brennon and Vienna visiting Santa.

However, other snapshots centered on her one-on-one time with her toddler: cuddling her child… celebrating Halloween together… wearing matching Christmas hats… and visiting the Dallas Farmers Market.

In his divorce papers, Brennon shared his hopes to reach a “written agreement” with Alexa regarding custody and child support arrangements for Vienna.

“If such an agreement is made, [Brennon] requests that the court approve that agreement and adopt it as the Court’s order,” the filing reads. “If such an agreement is not made, [he] requests the court to make orders for conservatorship of, possession of, access to and support of the child.”

The two do NOT have a prenuptial agreement.