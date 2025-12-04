Madison Prewett Claims She Loves Submitting to Husband in Latest Tradwife Update

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Madison Prewett continues to make it clear that Peter Weber really dodged a bullet.

(We hope that he has thanked his mother for her tearful warning! She was more right than she knew)

In the years since her time on The Bachelor, Madison has pivoted to tradwife grifting.

Her latest entry has her singing the praises of submitting to her lord husband.

Madison Prewett says that she loves ‘submitting’ to her husband

Maybe The Bachelor was Madison Prewett’s last chance to live as a normal person in a healthy relationship.

During the Monday, December 1 episode of her Stay True podcast, she and husband Grant Troutt.

“Being a submissive wife, it was a challenge for me at first,” Madison admitted.

“But now it’s my favorite thing,” she claimed.

Madison gushed: “I love talking about submission.”

As those who have cautiously kept track with Madison’s descent into this world can attest, she has spoken about her “favorite thing” before.

In June of 2024, she announced: “As a wife, I’m called to submit.”

Madison continued at the time: “I’m called to respect, I’m called to honor.”

All of this submission, respect, and honor is for her husband, within the tradwife ideology.

“I’m called to be committed,” Madison declared, “and keep our marriage bed pure.”

She insists that they’re partners (just unequal partners)

“I’m called to make him, other than God, my greatest priority,” Madison Prewett said of husband Grant Troutt.

She claimed to have once believed in feminist ideals like human rights, but now sees this as “rebelling against God’s original design.”

Madison gushed: “When I submitted to my husband, I found the security I was craving.”

The world’s worst infomercial continued: “It wasn’t in my nagging, it wasn’t in my controlling, it wasn’t in my feminist approach that I got security, it was in the submission.”

Madison did at least admit that surrendering her personhood to obey her spouse is still “hard” at times.

“There are moments where they are just dead wrong,” Madison confessed.

“There are moments where maybe they don’t deserve the respect,” she acknowledged.

“And that’s just the reality of life in general,” Madison said, as if shrugging off her nonsensical approach to gender and marriage. “We’re imperfect, they’re imperfect.”

She went on to claim that she and Grant remain “partners,” even if she is striving for an unequal partnership.

“My voice is not taken away,” Madison alleged. “We are in this marriage together, we are a team. We make decisions together, and I recognize him as the leader.”

Tradwives fulfill a cringe right wing fantasy, but it can be difficult to escape

If all of this comes as a shock to you, you may not be familiar with Madison Prewett’s grift.

She deliberately makes provocative statements, such as claiming that masturbation “enslaved” her. Masturbation is a normal and healthy aspect of human sexuality.

This is part of the alarming tradwife grift trend. Thinkpieces on the topic have likened it to porn for conservative men (in fact, some OnlyFans models have swapped to this sort of content).

Simply put, young and beautiful women act out a fantasy — a white, Christian, obedient wife who won’t have her own ideas or expect her emotionally and culturally stunted husband to respect her as a human being.

This is the sort of brainrot that really makes you respect the people who claim that meditating and eating applesauce cured their chronic pain, or whatever. That grift is harmful, too, but it seems somehow less malicious.

Anyway, as cult survivors can already attest, the tradwife “fantasy” falls apart pretty dramatically with time. When the wife is ready to be a person again, she often finds herself wholly isolated from anyone who sees her as anything but her husband’s property.