James Van Der Beek Auctioning ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Memorabilia to Fund …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

James Van Der Beek is battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

His family is on this cancer journey with him.

Unfortunately, one of the great crimes of our society is that fighting for one’s life can be financially ruinous. Yes, even for celebrities.

To help make up for his healthcare costs, Van Der Beek is auctioning off memorabilia from his time on Dawson’s Creek.

For James Van Der Beek, having his family’s support during his cancer journey has meant so much. (Image Credit: NBC)

James Van Der Beek is parting with treasures from his career

On Tuesday, November 11, actor James Van Der Beek spoke to People about his plans to auction his personal Dawson’s Creek memorabilia.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years,” he acknowledged.

The hit drama ended in 2003 — a full 22 years ago.

Van Der Beek shared that he has been “waiting for the right time to do something with them.”

Now, he stated, “with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now.”

Actor James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of Prime Video Series “Overcompensating” at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Last year, Van Der Beek received his diagnosis. He has been fighting for his life against stage 3 colorectal cancer.

So he is now collaborating with Propstore to auction away these valuable keepsakes from the show that helped to define elder Millennials in their teens.

The auction will take place from December 5 through 7.

All proceeds will go to help Van Der Beek and his family grapple with the financial burden of fighting cancer.

“While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items,” Van Der Beek affirmed, “it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.”

During James Van Der Beek’s appearance on ‘Today,’ the NBC program showed a photo of his large family. (Image Credit: NBC)

A few of these items will sell for more than others

Some of the items have intrinsic value beyond their status as collector’s items.

For example, during Dawson’s Creek, James Van Der Beek as titular character Dawson gave Joey (Katie Holmes) a necklace for prom.

In real life, the necklace’s estimated value is between $26,400 and $52,800.

A collector who is interested in owning a piece of television history and helping an actor in need might value it even further.

Meanwhile, Dawson’s outfit from the pilot episode could go for nearly $4,000.

Actor James Van Der Beek stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T )

By the way, not everything that Van Der Beek is auctioning off is from Dawson’s Creek.

That is perhaps his most iconic role, but he is also a movie star.

He’ll be auctioning off aspects of his wardrobe from Varsity Blues (1999).

Sometimes, actors taking home aspects of their wardrobe or prop items can be controversial. At the very least, they can sometimes get into trouble with producers.

But, contrary to what many people imagine, television stardom does not guarantee someone wealth for life. Holding onto mementos can mean cashing in on fame one last time — when you really need it.

On ‘Today,’ James Van Der Beek opens up about how his family deals with his cancer journey by his side. (Image Credit: NBC)

We all hope that Van Der Beek triumphs in his cancer battle

Obviously, if we lived in a better and more just society, James Van Der Beek would not have to sell off these treasures simply to fund his cancer battle.

Unfortunately, we cannot simply wait for society to fix itself. Or, rather, Van Der Beek and his family cannot wait for that.

The nice thing is that bidding on television memorabilia is usually more within reach than reforming society to cover healthcare for everyone.

It is been about one year since Van Der Beek first disclosed his cancer diagnosis in November 2024.

He remains optimistic in interviews, but this is a fight. We wish him and his family the very best.