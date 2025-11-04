Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Finally Reach Divorce Settlement 28 Months After Split

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are done fighting over their divorce agreement.

According to a new filing with the court, they have reached an accord.

After years of eye-opening reports on how things went wrong and plenty of embarrassing court filings, Tori and Dean are ready to move on.

There’s one more step before their legal marriage officially comes to an end. But, emotionally, it’s been over for years.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

At last, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are ready to finalize their divorce

If we lived in less eventful times, we’d joke that “our long national nightmare is over.” Tragically, it is not.

But Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott just took a major, important step towards ending their long, personal nightmare.

TMZ obtained legal documents showing that Tori and Dean have finalized their divorce.

Tori filed the papers, indicating that she and her ex have agreed upon a written breakdown for their property — and for financial support issues.

Obviously, fans (and others) are interested to know who “won” the divorce, so to speak.

Tori Spelling attends “The Carters” special screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

We do not yet know the details of spousal support, child support, division of marital property, or more.

All that we know at present is that both Tori and Dean have agreed.

However, that is not the end of the matter.

They now must wait for the judge to review the agreement and sign off on the divorce.

If all goes well, they will be out of each other’s lives … except for any financial agreements. Oh, and except for their small army of children whom they share.

Stella McDermott, Tori Spelling, Liam McDermott, Dean McDermott, and guests attend the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

This divorce agreement has been years in the making

In June of 2023, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott broke things off.

It began, memorably, with a later-deleted Instagram post in which Dean announced the end of their marriage.

As it turned out, he made this announcement unilaterally. He blindsided Tori — and their older kids — with the news.

However, Tori went with it. They separated — something that they had avoided in the past, in part due to the expense of a separation and divorce.

(Remember, people often have to secure alternative housing and separate before filing for divorce — these requirements for the divorce process to drag out unnecessarily and force some to remain in toxic marriages)

Tori Spelling attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There was a time when people speculated that Tori and Dean might reconcile, especially after Dean went to rehab.

But, in March of 2024, Tori filed to divorce Dean.

She requested spousal support from her ex. She also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

And she sought primary physical custody but joint legal custody of their five minor children.

To hear Tori tell it, her children encouraged the divorce after seeing how unhappy she was.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Fox Winter TCA at The Fig House on February 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

2023 was a rough year for this famous family

As many of us still remember, 2023 was a difficult year for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott — even before their final marital fight and the ensuing breakup.

That was the year that the family fled their mold-infested home and had to jump from hotels to RV living and reportedly also crashed with friends.

In some cases, a crisis brings people closer together.

But when there is a multitude of existing problems (and you’re no longer afraid of disrupting your family’s already-disrupted lives), sometimes it can break a toxic relationship.

We hope that Tori and Dean’s divorce settlement goes well. Perhaps they’ll both be happier now.