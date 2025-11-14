Is Erika Kirk Suing Whoopi Goldberg Over Joke About JD Vance Hug? The Rumor and the Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Erika Kirk has been involved in countless controversies in the months since her husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed.

And one of the strangest mini-scandals had to do with a public display of affection.

As you may recall, Erika introduced Vice President JD Vance at a recent event at the University of Mississippi.

US Vice President JD Vance (R) greets Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, in Oxford, Mississippi, October 29, 2025. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The two embraced on stage, and many thought that the hug went on for an inappropriately long time.

Numerous media outlets and commentators offered their two cents on the hug and the public reaction to it.

And one widespread rumor claims that Erika was so upset about Whoopi Goldberg’s reaction that she’s now filed an eight-figure lawsuit against the View co-host.

“Erika Kirk Files a $90 Million Lawsuit Against Whoopi Goldberg: ‘She Turned an Innocent Hug Into an Adultery Scandal That Didn’t Exist,'” reads a Facebook post from one of those shady-looking pages that nonetheless receives hundreds of comments.

Erika Kirk and U.S. Vice President JD Vance embrace at the Pavilion at Ole Miss on the campus of the University of Mississippi on October 29, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Images)

“In a move that legal scholars are already calling ’emotionally ambitious,’ Erika Kirk has reportedly filed a $90 million defamation lawsuit against The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, accusing her of ‘turning an innocent hug into an adultery scandal that didn’t even exist — not even in an alternate timeline,'” the post continues.

“Erika Kirk has taken the legal drama to the next level, officially filing a lawsuit against The View host Whoopi Goldberg for a whopping $110 million,” another page wrote.

“Kirk accuses Whoopi of ‘twisting an innocent compliment’ about her on-air outfit into a veiled admission of intellectual property infringement.”

We’re not linking to these accounts because they’re the sort of AI-dependent slop factories that are far too common on Facebook these days, and we refuse to encourage them.

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, speaks during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

So what’s the deal here? Is Erika really suing Whoop over a hug?

Well, as you’ve probably already guessed, the answer is no. At least there’s no evidence that Erika has filed a lawsuit, much less a $90 million one.

See, the outlets that are reporting that “news” item have about as much integrity as Matt Gaetz, and their business model relies entirely on making stuff up.

In the age of AI, any disingenuous opportunist can crank out a 1,000-word article claiming some sort of nonsense, get a bunch of ad revenue from the clicks of confused Facebook users (usually older folks), and then pull up stakes and move on to the next one.

It’s a revolting and increasingly common strategy, and in the years to come, it’s gonna get even harder to separate the facts from the BS.