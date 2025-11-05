Scooter Braun Still Pursuing Sydney Sweeney After She Clashed With Her Ex In Public: …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Last week, Sydney Sweeney was spotted arguing with her ex-fiance, Jonathan Davino, while the two of them were seated in a car.

It was an unexpectedly messy moment for Sydney, who usually manages to keep a tight lid on her personal life.

And now, many have questions about Sweeney’s relationship with Scooter Braun and how the new romance might have been affected.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

So how does Scooter feel about the fact that Sydney was spotted in her ex’s car.

Well, insiders say he’s unperturbed, in part because the scene was obviously not an affectionate one.

Sydney and Jonathan were fighting, not reuniting

Most people in new relationships would probably prefer that their partners have zero contact with their exes.

But that’s not really an option for Sydney and Jonathan.

For starters, they were engaged for several years, and it’s tough to make a clean break when two people have invested so much time.

Jonathan Davino (L) and Sydney Sweeney attend the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner at Spring Place on October 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle)

On top of that, the two are still partners in Fifty-Fifty films, the production company that partially bankrolled Sydney’s new movie, Christy.

We don’t know if they were fighting about personal or professional matters, but one onlooker claims that as Sydney exited Jonathan’s car, she shouted, “I don’t believe you. Please leave, leave me alone.”

A different source tells Page Six that Sweeney is “frustrated with him because he knows how to push her buttons.”

“He’s hurt and she’s hurt that their relationship is over,” the insider explains, adding that Sweeney “hates that the paparazzi caught them together.”

What’s next for Sydney and Scooter?

Sydney Sweeney poses for a portrait at the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2025 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SCAD)

And how has all of this affected Sydney’s budding romance with Scooter? Well, not at all, apparently!

Insiders say that Braun does not feel threatened by Davino, and he’s still very much head over heels for Sweeney.

One source tells Page Six that Braun “really, really likes” Sydney, and they’ve “never” heard him talk this way about anyone else.

“I can tell you that it’s very real and he’s very happy,” says the insider.

Well, he is a gazillionaire who’s dating Sydney Sweeney. We suppose Scooter does have quite a bit to smile about!