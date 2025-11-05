Justin Baldoni Signals Possible Appeal in Blake Lively Legal War

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Justin Baldoni isn’t done with Blake Lively.

This week, the court ended Baldoni’s legal war against Lively, concluding the case.

However, the embattled actor and director seems determined to renew his campaign against his former co-star.

Clearly, this whole mess isn’t over.

Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards on December 09, 2024.

Will Justin Baldoni renew his legal battle against Blake Lively?

On Friday, Judge Lewis Liman entered a final judgment to conclude Justin Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios’ countersuit against Blake Lively.

That Halloween treat followed the court informing both parties that this was coming.

Apparently, Lively was the only party to respond at the time.

Baldoni did not file an amended complaint.

After this news, some speculated that perhaps he had thought better of the legal war (too little, too late). However, that does not seem to be the case.

Blake Lively waves during the Sky Bet League One match between Wrexham AFC and Charlton Athletic FC on April 26, 2025.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, spoke to Page Six about the actor and Wayfarer Studios’ plans to appeal.

According to him, opting against filing an amended complaint in mid-October was an intentional move.

“No deadlines were missed,” Freedman emphasized.

“Our clients chose not to amend their complaint to preserve appeal rights,” the attorney revealed.

That means that there could be an appeal in the future. The threat of it will likely loom over Lively like the Sword of Damocles.

Justin Baldoni attends Nights of the Jack friends and family nights on October 08, 2022.

This is only one of multiple fronts in this legal war

“In the meantime, we are focusing on Ms. Lively’s claims,” Freedman declared.

He noted that he and the rest of the legal team “remain fully committed to pursuing the truth through every legal and factual avenue available.”

In other words, they’re still part of the case.

Freedman emphasized that they “look forward to [their] day in court.”

That’s not a firm declaration of plans to appeal. It is, as we noted, just keeping their options open.

Blake Lively attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala on April 24, 2025.

So, just to double-check how things have gone for Justin Baldoni and his legal campaign against Blake Lively.

The court tossed out Baldoni’s $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times back in June.

That is also when the court trashed his countersuit, on the grounds that it violated laws against retaliation.

Until Halloween, what remained was the defamation and extortion countersuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

And, of course, the actual case — Lively’s suit — which goes to trial in March 2026.

Justin Baldoni attends the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere on August 06, 2024.

Has tying his brand to lawsuits been good for Baldoni? Is it worth it?

Obviously, none of us can claim to have secret knowledge of what happened between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us.

Lively has reported an unprofessional environment that featured sexual harassment in various forms. She reported this during production, and was not the only woman in the cast to file a complaint.

Baldoni has claimed that Lively wrestled for creative control with him. The implication is that she fabricated these allegations, both during production and in her formal complaint late last year, to deflect his own complaint agains ther.

Anyone can use reason to figure out what they believe most likely happened. But it is possible that new evidence will come out next March, when they go to trial.

Either way, there are millions of people who now know Baldoni only for this legal battle and for nothing else. Has he made the right choices for himself? Only time will tell.