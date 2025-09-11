Sydney Sweeney Is Unrecognizable as Christy Martin in First ‘Christy’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Sweeney stars as Christy Martin in Christy, a biopic about the professional boxer.

Famously, the actress spent months building up her body for this role.

This is Sweeney as we’ve never seen her before.

And now, the first Christy trailer is out. If she’s after an Academy Award, she’s likely to K/O the competition.

Sydney Sweeney IS Christy Martin

In the trailer for Christy, we see Sydney Sweeney in her total visual transformation as Christy Martin.

She packed on weight and worked out extensively to look the part, long before the stylists finished her look.

What’s more significant, however, is her acting itself.

She’s so different than what we’ve seen on The White Lotus or Euphoria or in Immaculate or Night Teeth.

First trailer for ‘CHRISTY’, starring Sydney Sweeney as pro boxer Christy Martin.



During the trailer itself, we see the film’s titular character get her start and prove herself in the boxing ring.

Then, inevitably, things begin to fall apart.

Not only professionally, but on a personal level.

(That is generally how athlete biopics work — not being shady, just direct about the formula)

Christy Martin is a boxing legend

Though the world knows the real-life boxing champion as Christy Martin, the woman whom Sydney Sweeney is portraying was born Christy Salters.

That is the name that she now uses.

She competed from 1989 — when she was a young adult — to 2012. In 2009, she held a title known as the WBC female super welterweight.

Christy was the first woman boxer in the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame with her 2016 election. And 2020, the first year in which women were eligible for the International Boxing Hall of Fame, saw her receive that honor.

Sweeney has tackled a complex role. And the publicity and discourse may be a little different than with past roles.

But, inevitably, so much of the commentary is — as always — about her appearance. About her body.

This film isn’t just an opportunity for her to show off her acting skills.

It is also a chance for her to remind people that being beautiful is not her only qualification, despite what some awful people seem to think.

Will this mean an Oscar? Only time will tell …

The overall weirdness about Sydney Sweeney’s body is not new.

And despite her very different line of work, one has to imagine that this has helped connect the actress to the real Christy Martin’s story.

An athlete’s body is integral to their job, too.

If athletic biopics aren’t your thing, know that they are like catnip during awards season.

And if you want to check out her acting chops, watch Immaculate. Just … be aware that it is a very intense religious horror film.