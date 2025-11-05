Jessa Duggar & Ben Seewald Celebrate 11th Anniversary With Parking Lot Date (And More)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For better or for worse, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have been married for 11 years.

At 33, she has spent more than one-third of her young life as a wife. The mother of six has spent most of that time as a parent, also.

In recent days, she has celebrated both her birthday and her anniversary.

To mark 11 years of matrimony, Ben took her to a … parking lot date?

On a walk at 7:45 in the evening, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are aware of how rarely they leave home at this hour. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have been married for 11 years

On Saturday, November 1, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Jessa shared how she and her husband marked the milestone.

The post featured Ben (in a photo that Jessa presumably snapped herself) sitting in the driver’s seat of a car.

He’s enjoying some ice cream.

Jessa gushed over her husband in the caption.

“Celebrating 11 years with you, Baby!” Jessa announced in the caption.

“There’s nothing quite like sitting in a grocery store parking lot,” she remarked, “eating pints of ice cream with your favorite person in the whole wide world.”

That sounds like a very cute date when people are just getting to know one another. Or in college!

“Love you!” Jessa exclaimed.

Then, as if feeling concerned that people might not recognize her husband, Jessa tagged: “@ben_seewald”

In her Instagram caption, Jessa Duggar gushes over her marriage to husband Ben Seewald. (Image Credit: Instagram)

To be clear, they also went on a weekend getaway with (almost) no kids

If you’re thinking that, surely, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald could have done more to mark their anniversary, you are not alone.

The good news is that even the parents of six agreed.

In their Monday, November 3 YouTube channel update, they shared that they actually spent the entire weekend celebrating.

(Just to note, they removed the initial upload, reuploading on Tuesday, November 4)

“It will be fun to have two nights away,” Jessa expressed ahead of the getaway. “Of course, we’ll be taking Eddie with us.”

In their hotel suite, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald enjoy their weekend getaway. (Image Credit: YouTube)

With their other five children at “grandma’s house” for the weekend, Jessa and Ben went to Branson, Missouri.

Though they clearly enjoyed their meals and hotel stay, they were conscious that this is a break from their normal lives.

“Everything I see, I’m thinking the kids would love that,” Jessa remarked during the video.

She and Ben also highlighted how unusual it was for them to head out after 7 PM.

One of their ice cream trips coincided with when they would normally be busy putting their children to sleep.

A tearful Jessa Duggar cradles Baby #6 after giving birth. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Even cult members have normal moments

Remember, Jessa Duggar just gave birth to her sixth child three months ago. It makes sense that he’s with them on their weekend of fun.

Aside from the fact that they have five other children, this sounds like a shockingly normal getaway.

What’s important to remember about cults is that their members are all people.

Whether they convert or are born into these extreme lifestyles, most of their members enjoy ice cream and other normal activities.

The difference is that Jessa and Ben and others have been taught to devalue most joys and pleasures and other things that make life worth living. But they’re still people.