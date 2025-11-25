Michelle Obama Sparks Ozempic Rumors With Surprising New Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

These days, it seems like just about everyone is on Ozempic.

So why shouldn’t a former first lady get in on the action?

Yes, after seeing Michelle Obama’s latest pics, the internet is convinced that she’s become the latest public figure to slim down with semaglutide.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes the audience at Matriarch – An Evening with Tina Knowles at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on April 30, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Former first lady poses for famous photographer

The speculation started when Michelle posted some behind-the-scenes gems from her recent photoshoot with famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

“Annie Leibovitz has always known that a photo can do more than preserve a moment — it can say something,” the former first lady wrote, adding:

“Her book Women did exactly that, expanding how we see women and the lives they lead through her lens.

“It was an honor to be photographed by Annie for the new edition, capturing the many ways women are showing up today. I hope you’ll find it as inspirational as I do.”

For the most part, the comments section was supportive.

“I’m so inspired by you!!! You look so beautiful.. We love you,” wrote one fan.

“COME ON FIRST LADY!!!!!!!!!!! YES!!!!!” another added.

“Forgive the language, but it’s f–king fabulous,” a third chimed in. You get the idea.

Michelle Obama deals with yet another round of unfounded rumors

But this is 2025, a time when every trim physique is subjected to scrutiny — and many of Michelle’s followers made unflattering remarks about her methods of shedding the extra pounds.

Michelle Obama speaks during Higher Ground’s “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” podcast during 2025 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on August 09, 2025 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

It’s called Ozempic,” one commenter wrote, according to Page Six.

“I would imagine Ozempic. That or a personal trainer and a strict diet, nah, Ozempic is way easier,” another agreed.

“It’s one of the GLP-1 meds. I think. They’ve certainly helped me when nothing else really did,” a third echoed.

Michelle is no stranger to this territory, of course. She’s been in the public eye for nearly 20 years, and she still deals with wild speculation about her personal life on a regular basis.

In fact, over the summer, millions were convinced that Barack and Michelle were secretly divorced.

The public wasn’t interested in the couple’s many denials of those rumors — just as they probably won’t be interested when Michelle takes to her podcast and calmly reminds the world that she’s been a nutrition and fitness advocate for many years, and she’s always been in great shape.