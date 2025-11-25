Kody Brown: I Want to ‘Retire’ Robyn from ‘Sister Wives’ to Save …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown isn’t to blame for his three divorces, apparently.

The Sister Wives villain spoke about how he believes that reality TV exerts a strain on marriages.

Kody loves to reject accountability for his own actions and behavior. It’s all reality TV’s fault, you see.

According to the failed patriarch, he’d like to “retire” his one remaining wife from filming to keep them from befalling the same fate.

On ‘The Viall Files,’ Kody Brown spoke about his one remaining marriage. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Kody Brown ‘would like to retire’ Robyn from reality TV

Sporting his new, even worse hairstyle, Sister Wives villain Kody Brown sat down for a chat on The Viall Files.

This podcast episode was the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Reunion Edition. And you can watch it below.

Kody and four other Season 4 finalists sat down.

Thankfully, no one had to share a couch with Kody. (Remember, it seems like most of his Special Forces castmates couldn’t stand him)

One of many questions was whether Kody felt that reality TV had “impacted” his life — in particular, his three failed marriages.

Keeping it vague, Kody claimed that “certain things” did impact his former relationships.

He then expressed that reality TV could eventually eat away at his one remaining marriage — the one to wife Robyn Brown.

“It’s a challenge to be in reality TV,” Kody admitted.

“I’d like to retire my wife Robyn from television,” he expressed.

Seeming to blame producers (or editors), Kody explained: “So they can’t pit us against each other now.”

It does not appear that Robyn Brown likes what she’s hearing on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

Reality TV ‘is so dangerous for loving families’

He didn’t stop there.

Kody Brown was quick to say that reality TV can destroy families as a whole.

“The thing about reality TV that is so dangerous for loving families is they’re looking for the rub, the grind, the tension,” he explained. That is true!

“They’re looking for that,” Kody continued, “and if you play into that, you can be with your best friend and start looking critical.”

He added: “You can be with your wife and starting looking critical or be criticized.”

On ‘Sister Wives,’ failed polygamist Kody Brown speaks dramatically to the camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

“You have to be really well-grounded,” Kody opined.

“And you know, 16 years into it, I’m just trying to still find my way in this world,” he added.

Kody reflected: “because it’s definitely a world of he said, she said, and it’s hard to feel accountable.”

To be clear, he insists that his marriage to Robyn is “solid.” Even though they’re obviously filming a lot.

Kody added of his time on Special Forces, noting that his castmates know: “I like to talk about my wife, who is shy, doesn’t want me talking about her, but you know, my favorite person in the world.”

On Sister Wives, Kody Brown sits by the fire and remembers his fallen dreams for Coyote Pass. (Image Credit: TLC)

Is Kody right?

We hope that we do not have to explain that appearing together on reality television is not an automatic death sentence for marriages and other relationships.

It should also go without saying that Kody Brown is a big fan of finding anyone and anything but himself to blame.

However, he does have a point — reality TV thrives upon conflict. On a family reality show, family conflicts drive much of viewer interest.

There are healthy and happy plural relationships in this world. They’d never have the sort of reality TV success that Sister Wives does, because they don’t have toxic conflict and an egomaniacal patriarch. Reality TV is entertainment.

But something tells us that Kody didn’t need TLC’s help to sabotage his marriages. He did that on his own.