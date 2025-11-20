Meghan King Loses Custody to Jim Edmonds: What Happened?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan King has lost custody to Jim Edmonds.

The exes have been fiercely at odds for years.

Now, all three kids are with Edmonds.

It’s a temporary situation. But, depending upon the outcome of the upcoming hearing, the new arrangement could become permanent. What happened?

On ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Meghan King clears the air about her erstwhile marriage. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Meghan King has lost custody (temporarily) to Jim Edmonds

On Wednesday, November 19, Us Weekly reported that Meghan King has lost custody of all three children to Jim Edmonds, her ex-husband.

The loss of custody is temporary. For now, anyway.

There will be a hearing in December to determine whether this will become a permanent arrangement.

For now, King does have supervised visitation with her kids.

It all began when a school employee contacted Child Protective Services.

Obviously, we do not know the contents of the call to CPS.

We all play a role in protecting children. Schools are only one, vital component of the safety net that is designed to protect children.

But a call to CPS can be about something as serious as abuse or about a possible red flag, such as concern about children being chronically late for school and missing out.

Actual social workers tend to be relatively powerless (one small part of the burnout of that vital profession). Instead, it is ultimately up to family court to decide upon things like custody.

Without knowing more, we do not know whether King or Edmonds or both (or neither) should retain custody, let alone what the judge will decide at the upcoming hearing.

Her investigation may have enraged Vicki Gunvalson at the time, but history vindicated Meghan King. (Image Credit: Bravo)

As Vicki Gunvalson famously predicted, King and Edmonds lasted for about 5 years

As The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are doubtless aware, Meghan King and Jim Edmonds remained married until their relationship blew up in 2019.

It turned out that Edmonds had been texting another woman.

They erstwhile couple also discovered that year that one of their children, Hart, has irreversible brain damage.

(Twins Hart and Hayes are bot now 7, while daughter, Aspen, is 8)

It was a difficult year. The cheating seems to have been the primary reason for their split. The acrimony that followed showed the world that breaking up was the right thing to do.

Here we thought Vicki Gunvalson was just being mean to Meghan King Edmonds. She was a prophet. (Bravo)

Since then, King and Edmonds have both moved on.

Actually, King was briefly married to President Joe Biden’s nephew)

(She is actually a political scion herself, as both of her grandfathers were congressmen in the Missouri House of Representatives)

Jim Edmonds married his third wife, Kortnie Edmonds, in 2022.

To say that they have not gotten along well with King would be an understatement.

The exes have not been amicable, it seems

Back in May, Jim Edmonds’ wife called the police, accusing Meghan King of trespassing on their property. Apparently, it was over King’s planned drop-off of Aspen’s dress.

She alleged that King had arrived as agreed, but asked to speak to her daughter before leaving.

According to the third Mrs. Edmonds, Aspen was at a baseball game. King apparently did not believe this, allegedly calling out for her daughter from the doorway.

She did eventually leave, but Frontenac Police confronted her, blocking her in multiple police vehicles.

Suffice it to say that when exes (or their new spouses) call the police on each other, things are not going well.

Whatever is happening now could turn out to blow over — or could be extremely serious. No matter what, we want what’s best for King’s three children.