Jim Edmonds, Wife, Put Meghan King on Blast: That Liar Humiliated Us!

A few years ago, Meghan King and Jim Edmonds split.

Since then, the RHOC alum has moved on and then moved on again.

But she and Jim will always remain linked by their children. And also by their … let’s call them “disagreements.”

Actually, that’s putting it mildly. Jim and his new wife and putting Meghan on blast, labeling her as a liar.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King have been taking turns bashing each other since they broke up in 2019.

Most recently, Meghan accused him of “intimidation” and of using their young children to hurt her.

And Meghan seems to resent that Jim’s new wife, Kortnie, has posted photos of 6-year-old Aspen and 4-year-olds Hayes and Hart without her consent.

In apparent retaliation, both Jim and Kortnie appeared on a recent episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast.

First and foremost, Jim accused Meghan of lying about his wedding date coinciding with her birthday.

“It was on the 25th by the way, not my ex’s birthday … I don’t even know where that came from,” he said.

Memorably, when Jim and Kortnie first began to date, Meghan claimed that Kortnie was a former friend — and threesome partner.

But Kortnie claimed: “I was actually friends with him first. Mutual friends of us introduced us at Stage Coach and we were all there together and as a big group.”

She added: “She says that we were best friends or something and I like [stole] her husband and it’s like so far from the truth because I never even really knew her.”

Jim and Kortnie also referred to an allegation that Jim had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with their former nanny. But to hear him tell it, he was more like a father figure to her — and Meghan wanted it that way.

“Meghan was like, ‘Here, she doesn’t have a dad, take her out for her 21st birthday’ … ‘She doesn’t have a dad do this, do that,'” he recalled.

Jim characterized “So she was like our child that was helping us with the kids.”

Jim went on to claim that Meghan fabricated the allegation, inventing it simply because “she was mad.”

Jim said that Meghan “just ruined her life” by allegedly doing so. “She lost everything, all self esteem, everything.”

Meanwhile, Jim lamented that he has spent nearly six figures on the divorce and ongoing custody battle with Meghan — despite what he calls an “ironclad prenup.”

Kortnie added that she believes that Meghan’s alleged outlandish behavior is the result of “mental illness.”

“It’s like you’re humiliating your family and yourself and everybody around you,” she noted. One wonders if she’s ever heard a reality TV personality give statements during a divorce before.

“They say we should have like a court evaluate her mental state and see [what] they come up with [and] if she wants to do that with him too, that’s fair,” Kortnie added. Oof.

They also addressed some protection order drama. He and Kortnie both attacked the idea that there was any substance to her complaint.

Additionally, he noted that co-parenting has become worse. Exchanging the children now happens via a nanny.

“She’s made it so that it’s hard for me even to co-parent with her because of the things she says about me,” Kortnie lamented. “She’s embarrassed me, humiliated me. And it’s like, how many punches do you take to the face before you just say enough?” She hopes that one day, Meghan will be happy and will give them peace as a result.