Mia Thornton: ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Arrested For Stealing $11,000 …

Mia Thornton has joined the long list of Bravo Housewives who have run afoul of law enforcement.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star was arrested by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

Thornton stands accused of stealing $11,000 worth of furniture from a condo she had rented.

According to a police report obtained by People, Thornton allegedly cleared the place out “in the middle of the night” on October 28.

The alleged crime was discovered by a property manager who promptly called the police.

Thornton’s former landlord claimed that “the tenants also took all of the furniture which was in the unit prior to their move in as well as the tv which was on the wall.”

Mia has not yet publicly commented on the situation.

In April, Thornton announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac, a move that left Bravo fans stunned.

The former reality star revealed that she had decided to relocate to Atlanta and described her time on the show as “an unforgettable journey…filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories.”

She went on to thank Bravo and Andy Cohen for “believing in me and giving me the space to share my story.”

“To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments,” she continued. “And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me.”

Ahead of her move, Thornton promised fans that “big things are coming.”

“This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride,” Thornton continued, adding:

“I don’t just make headlines — I make History. Atlanta, brace yourself. The empire has expanded. #LegacyInTheMaking.”

It’s been a rough few years for Mia, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

These days, she’s probably strategizing to beat the charges against her just as she beat that illness during her Bravo years.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.