Kevin Spacey Says He’s Homeless After Sexual Assault Scandal That Ended His Career

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been seven years since Kevin Spacey was first accused of sexual misconduct.

And while the disgraced star has managed to find work in small projects here and there, his recent resume is a far cry from the string of blockbusters that made him one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Just how far has Spacey fallen? Well, in his latest interview, the 66-year-old claims that he’s currently homeless.

Kevin Spacey speaks on stage during the Better World Fund Gala 2025 at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kevin Spacey says his financial situation is ‘not great’

We should note that Spacey made millions during his years in Hollywood, so his version of homelessness does not involve sleeping on park benches.

Still, the actor says he’s in dire straits these days and basically living a nomadic lifestyle as he travels across the globe chasing the few career opportunities still available to him.

At the time of his recent interview with The Telegraph, Spacey was preparing to sing with a big band ensemble at a resort in Cyprus.

“The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical. I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out,” he said.

“Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again,” added Spacey.

Kevin Spacey attends the Better World Fund Gala 2025 red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Spacey added that his financial situation is “not great,” in part because he’s forced to travel constantly.

“I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain,” he said,

Spacey says he’s optimistic about the possibility of returning to mainstream Hollywood films, and a pair of recent court rulings might aid him in that cause.

First a London court cleared Spacey of sexual assault charges by a court in London, and then a jury in New York found Spacey not liable for battery.

American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court to attend his ongoing sexual assault trial on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

“We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work,” Spacey told The Telegraph this week.

“And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission – by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority.”

But while Spacey might have some powerful people on his side, he also has some strong resistance against him.

Several major stars have condemned his behavior, including actor Guy Pearce, who accused Spacey of sexual harassment last year.

Spacey might eventually return to a more stable life in the US, with some form of consistent acting work.

But if he thinks he’ll ever return to A-list status in Hollywood — well, he might be reading too many scripts about long-shot comeback stories.