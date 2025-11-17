Kody Brown Shaves His Beard... So He Can Get Some from Wife Robyn.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown has a new look.

But the same old chauvinistic reason for rocking it.

On the November 16 episode of Sister Wives, the 56-year old decided to shave off his facial hair… in the hopes of adding some sizzle to his life between the sheets with wife Robyn after she expressed how “painful” and “uncomfortable” it had become to kiss him with his beard and mustache.

“It’s like kissing one of those vegetable scrubbers from your kitchen sink,” quipped Robyn in her confessional, while Kody replied in his:

“I gotta get rid of this beard so I get kissed more.”

(TLC)

This was mostly fun banter between spouses.

But Robyn did refer to Kody as desperate and as a pig not too long ago because he wanted to bring on a new wife in order to expand his sexual horizons and/or options.

On Sunday night, meanwhile, the scene cut to the couple in the bathroom as Kody got ready to transform his appearance.

“Promise me we’re going to make out like teenagers and I promise you it won’t bother me a bit,” he saod before counting down and saying goodbye to his grays.

In a subsequent confessional, Robyn delved into how she felt the need to hide her public affection for Kody when he was also married to Christine, Janelle and Meri.

“Because of other wives, I’ve always just been really careful. Kody and I wouldn’t be affectionate publicly, but now that it’s just the two of us, we flirt a lot,” she explained to viewers.

(TLC)

Indeed, Robyn has made it clear she wants Kody all to herself.

Elsewhere, Kody’s former sister wives went ahead ranked how attractive they think men with facial hair are, opening up in confessionals of their own.

“Someone said kissing a man without a mustache is like eating an egg without salt,” said Christine.

“I think facial hair on guys is attractive,” added Meri, while Janelle admitted she doesn’t have a “strong opinion” on men with scruff, yet knows she isn’t into a “full” bearded appearance.

Kody, of course, has often been very proud about his unique hairstyle.

Kody addresses Robyn in an intense moment. (TLC)

In a previous episode of Sister Wives, Kody — who is the father of 18 kids with Robyn, Christine, Janelle and Meri — revealed what it takes to maintain his curly locks.

Yes, it even includes wearing a hair net on occasion.

“Everybody always wants to give me crap about my hair, but I have to do a lot of work to take care of this hair,” Kody told the camera, while His brother Scott said:

“Even when he was a pre-teenager, his hair has always been important to him.”