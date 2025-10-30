Robyn Brown to Potential Sister Wives: Stop Hitting On My Husband!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will the title Sister Wives ever be appropriate again?

As TLC viewers know well at this point, the long-running reality show remains very much on the air — even though Kody Brown no longer has any sister wives.

Over the past few years, Christine, Janelle and Meri have all left the father of 18.

This leaves Robyn as Kody’s only remaining spouse. But will it remain that way?

(TLC)

In a sneak peek at the November 2 episode of the program, courtesy of People Magazine, Kody tells Robyn that he got an email from a woman.

“She’s kind of chastising me for deciding to quit plural marriage. She’s calling me out then asking, sort of, to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family,” Kody explains of this apparent stranger.

Robyn doesn’t have a lot to say to her husband at first in response. But in a confessional shortly afterward?

“I find it very inappropriate that they would send it to Kody,” she tells the camera. “It’s not usually proper to go hitting on a guy. You have to go through the sister wives, you have to go through, like, at least one.”

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

We’re not sure of the rules of polygamy work.

We do know that the initial Sister Wives Season 20 trailer featured a snippet of this same conversation between Kody and Robyn.

Later, after it became clear that Kody was open to bringing in a new spouse basically just so he could have sex with her, Robyn referred to her man as a desperate pig.

No real argument from us over here.

Kody Brown never really looks to happy, does he? (TLC)

Elsewhere in this clip, meanwhile, Kody admits that he’s had “a lot of letters come in” from perspective lovers asking him to “reconsider” plural marriage.

“Who doesn’t like a little bit of attention? But at the same time, that’s a craziness that I don’t want to indulge,’ he says on air.

Kody also tells Robyn she’s his “sweetheart” and will therefore always be candid with her, prompting the mother of six to reply:

“Thanks for telling me. It would’ve been weird probably if you didn’t.”

Kody addresses Robyn in an intense moment. (TLC)

Robyn and Kody got married in 214.

They discussed the potential of a future plural marriage on last month’s season premiere.

At the time, Kody brought up how a relative asked Robyn if they were still in a plural marriage.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to say to him,” Robyn confessed. “I didn’t want to speak for you. I feel like if this is still something that’s a part of me, then wouldn’t I live it?”

Robyn went on to explain that if “there was somebody who was really supportive and really wanted to work and really wanted a relationship with me as well as with you, not just you… and then we had a guarantee that it was going to be okay and it was going to be wonderful and it was going to be what I always dreamed it was supposed to be?”

Well. Then she would consider plural marriage again more seriously.

Robyn and Kody Brown pose here for a TLC promotional shot. (TLC)

Back then, it didn’t appear as if either side really wanted to return to the whole polygamy thing.

“It’s you and me, baby. Monogamy, does it work for you? Will it work for you?” Kody eventually asked as Robyn answered:

“Sounds good. … It sounds good, I’m good.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.