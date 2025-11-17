Is Taylor Swift Distancing Herself From the Chiefs Amid the Team’s Stunning …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Going into the 2025 NFL season, prognosticators expected the Kansas City Chiefs to dominate the AFC and return to the Super Bowl for the fourth straight time.

But now, following Sunday’s upset loss to the Denver Broncos, fans are concerned that Patrick Mahomes’ 5-5 squad might not even make the playoffs.

The Chiefs’ surprising struggles come amid another unexpected twist in this season’s narrative:

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

After two seasons in which Taylor Swift was on hand pretty much every time Travis Kelce took the field (even while jetting across the globe for her history-making Eras Tour), the pop icon has only attended half of this year’s Chiefs games.

Taylor has not attended a single Chiefs away game all season, a decision that’s made all the more surprising by the fact that this will likely be Travis’ last season in the NFL.

(The future hall of famer — who became the Chiefs’ all-time touchdown leader on Sunday — is 36, which is approximately 110 in tight end years.)

There are numerous theories as to why Taylor has opted not to follow the Chiefs on the road this year:

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Some believe the pop icon has become more concerned about security risks, while others insist that she’s busy managing her massive business empire.

And in all likelihood, the decision has nothing to do with the Chiefs’ current struggles.

But perhaps it was inevitable that social media users would try and find a connection between the KC’s nightmare season and the absence of the NFL’s most famous fan.

“Can the Chiefs finally stop flopping? As a Taylor Swift fan, I am not used to failure,” wrote one X user following the team’s latest loss.

Some Chiefs fans complained about Taylor being at games too much but maybe her presence was the driving force and the wind beneath their wings. She is the magic and fairy dust and secret recipe and yall fumbled,” another theorized.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“It’s not Reid or Veach’s fault that their players are more focused on drag racing or plugging Taylor Swift’s (terrible) new album on their podcasts or opening restaurants than they are on winning these days,” a third chimed in, referring to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team’s GM, Brett Veach.

(And, of course, taking the opportunity to throw some shade at The Life of a Showgirl.)

Others even went so far as to allege that Taylor stepped away because she knew she’d been a distraction to Travis in the offseason, and she assumed she would be blamed if the team had a tough year.

Obviously, that’s insane — but sadly, such lunacy is par for the course on social media these days.

Needless to say, most of the theories about Taylor’s changing relationship to the Chiefs are sheer foolishness — and there are certainly more to come.

The Chiefs’ next game is on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Because it’s an away game, Taylor probably won’t be in attendance. And because it’ll take place on Thanksgiving, you might have to listen to your drunk uncle’s theories about why she decided to stay home.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you!