Robyn Brown: My Husband is a Horny, Desperate Pig!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown is about to show his true colors.

His true and pretty disgusting colors, we should emphasize.

In a clip from this Sunday’s Season 20 premiere of Sister Wives, Kody admits that his relationship with legal wife Robyn is “wonderful.”

And yet… as teased in an earlier preview… there’s at least a consideration for Kody to take on yet another spouse at some point in the future.

Why would this be the case?!?

(TLC)

During a conversation with Robyn, Kody says “there’s something I want, maybe more than you do.”

Based on the footage provided by People Magazine, Robyn quickly appears puzzled and asks, “What? What do you mean?”

“I don’t want to talk about that subject,” Kody replies, prompting Robyn to figure it out and shoot back: “Oh, you’re talking about sex.”

Yes, Kody is talking about sex.

He’s telling the one woman who has chosen to stick by him that he wants to sleep with someone else.

(TLC)

Indeed, when it comes to perhaps adding a new sister wife to his household, Kody reveals his “primary motivation” is all about physical attraction.

“I’m afraid, at this state in my life, [it] would be just how good looking she is,” he actually says on air. “I’m not kidding.”

His wife is unimpressed, stating the obvious as follows: “And that would be the very worst reason.”

Still, Kody insists that he would “want to be able to connect” with a new partner, continuing to push the issue and forcing Robyn to try and hammer some sense into her awful husband.

“You don’t understand how you’re coming across,” she tells Kody.

No matter what Sister Wives viewers think of him, Kody Brown continues to speak his mind. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody is undeterred by how offensive he sounds, though.

“I know, I know. I’m a guy and I don’t freaking care,” he simply says.

Perhaps more peeved than we’ve seen her in a very long time, Robyn later sits down for a confessional and says Kody is “just kind of being a bit of a pig right now.”

The whole awkward conversation comes after viewers saw Kody inform Robyn that another woman expressed interest in joining the polygamous family in the Sister Wives season 20 trailer, which was released in August.

“I got another one of those emails from some woman asking sort of like to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family,” Kody claims to Robyn in this video.

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

Robyn and Kody have been married since 2014.

Kody’s other three spiritual spouses — Christine, Janelle and Meri — have all left him at various points in the last four years or so.

They all seem very happy these days, with Christine recently saying on a podcast that she was baffled by the idea of any new wife entering the picture.

“Kody himself, he talked about how much he loved monogamy,” she said. “So why do that? Why ruin something so good?”

Sister Wives season 20 premieres Sunday, Sept. 28, at 10/9c on TLC.