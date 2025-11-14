Jinger Duggar Predicts 100 Jim Bob Grandbabies One Day Soon

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jinger Duggar has an ominous prediction for the future.

The disturbingly anti-medicine Duggar daughter and her husband spoke about how their extended family continues to grow.

Apparently, Jim Bob is thinking about how many grandchildren he may soon have.

Jinger predicts that his grandbabies could be 100 strong one day. Jim Bob is projecting even larger numbers.

On her podcast, Jinger Duggar spoke about her extended family’s endless growth. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How many grandkids does Jinger Duggar think that Jim Bob will have?

On this week’s The Jinger and Jeremy Podcast episode, the eponymous hosts discussed Jana Duggar and Abbie Burnett’s shared sex reveal party.

“Today’s episode, we’ve got big news,” Jeremy told viewers. “There’s big news coming out of the Duggar sister baby world.”

He detailed: “Jana and Abbie announced the genders of their kids.”

Yes, Jana and husband Stephen Wissmann are expecting a son. John David Duggar and Abbie are expecting a daughter.

It isn’t uncommon in the Duggar world for siblings to be expecting at the same time. But for the twins to have pregnancies overlapping so closely was unusual.

“Oh yeah,” Jinger chimed in.

She predicted: “We easily could be at 100 grandkids for my parents super soon.”

Babies are cute, but when it comes to this family, the and counting (and counting on) have always been ominous.

Jinger went on to explain that “Because not all the kids are married.”

As it turns out, the family has been doing some very bleak-sounding math.

Introducing another podcast episode, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are clearly excited about their guest. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jim Bob is expecting billions of Duggars one day

“Your dad sent this out the other day,” Jeremy Vuolo told wife Jinger Duggar, reading an email from Jim Bob.

“So this is assuming that every grandchild has five kids and then all of their grandchildren have five kids,” he read.

“So that’s assuming a lot,” he acknowledged.

“But listen to how quickly it adds up,” Jeremy continued. “In 14 generations, there could be 24 billion Duggar descendants.”

Jinger replied: “Oh my goodness. Wow.”

During a family gathering, Michelle Duggar stares creepily into the camera. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Math like that always sounds scary. But we should remember that it’s a numerical exercise, and not a description of human behavior.

Some of the Duggars will not have five children. And some of them will not have any children at all.

Fourteen generations would take centuries — even in a cult that marries off most of its members as young adults, before they’re actually ready for marriage or children.

Notably, centuries would also leave plenty of time for people to flee a fertility cult that wants numerous, fecund offspring and embrace families who care about people’s rights, personal growth, and happiness.

No matter what the world looks like in a couple hundred years, it will be very different from the world of today. We don’t have to fear a Duggarspawn army conquering humanity. Probably.

Stephen Wissmann, Jana Duggar, Abbie Burnett, and John David Duggar gathered for a shared sex reveal party. The twins grew up in a fertility cult, so this is a big deal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

That dismal future is not inevitable

Just for the record, Jim Bob and Michelle do not yet have 100 grandchildren.

At the moment, the number is closer to 40. That’s nuts — that’s more than twice as many children as they had.

And it would be difficult at best for them to shower these grandchildren with equal love (and many Duggar critics do not believe that Jim Bob and Michelle are capable of earnest, healthy love).

The idea that the Duggar grandkids could more than double one day is possible. But not all of the Duggar children seems to be aiming for 5 offspring.

Yes, some are following their parents’ example. Josh, for example. But Jinger and Jeremy aren’t, and they aren’t the only Duggar couple to have a fairly traditional-looking family size.