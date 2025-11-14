Heather Gay Plastic Surgery: Reality Star Admits to $200,000 Worth!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Heather Gay would like to make a couple things clear:

She has undergone A LOT of plastic surgery. She has no regrets about any of it.

Got it, folks? Okay. Good.

Heather Gay attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

In a new interview with Bustle, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City says she has spent at minimum $200,000 on her appearance — and emphasizes that the world was “worth every penny.”

“As soon as I had the money and the time, I thought: ‘I am going to try to profit from every single thing that’s available to me. I can afford it, and it’s part of my job now to look good,’ ” Gay told the publication.

“I always said that I’d be so much cuter if I were richer. I’m richer now — and I’m so much cuter because of it.”

As for what Gay, who is no longer close to Jen Shah in any way, has spent all this money on?

(Bravo)

Gay said that she’s been getting Botox quarterly since her 30s. She also routinely has fillers, facials and laser hair removal twice a year.

The co-owner of Beauty Lab + Laser has been having lip filler twice a year for around seven years.

“Another treatment I get is Sculptra, which is a collagen stimulator, with big long needles on your face. It’s pretty intense, but it’s not an actual filler; it’s just a filler stimulant,” Gay told Bustle, further detailing:

“Sculptra is $800 to $1,000 for a vial, and some people get four to six vials. It can cost around $4,000 per treatment.”

There’s plenty more, too.

The reality TV star underwent two nose jobs before joining The Real Housewives franchise in 2020… and said a third would have taken place if her plastic surgeon hadn’t raised concerns about scar tissue.

(Image Credit: Bravo)

“At that time, I also got a blepharoplasty, which is an eyelid excision for opening up your eyes,” Gay went on to Bustle. “I got both of these surgeries for free, from the same surgeon, but I think the nose job was around $12,000, and a blepharoplasty was $2,500.”

Prior to her 2014 divorce, meanwhile, Gay added that her husband paid for what she dubbed a “mommy makeover,” which included a tummy tuck and boob job.

Gay spends about $500 per month on weight loss medications, too.

Moreover, she spent approximately $30,000 on veneers to complete her “fourth season glow-up” as she believes looking “perfect” is a requirement of her reality television career.

“I think there should be no shame in people wanting to change the way they look, but I also see that the standard of beauty has become more and more artificial for women,” Gay told Bustle.

“Being on TV, it’s really, really hard to see yourself constantly and to be amongst women who are physically flawless in every way.

“Everyone has perfect teeth, lashes, and hair. It’s what I call the required uniform of a Housewife — and as you become more of a Housewife, it becomes more entrenched.”