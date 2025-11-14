Diana Areas Cause of Death: Fitness Influencer Was 39

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today:

Diana Areas, the famed bodybuilder and social media influencer, has passed away at the age of 39.

Authorities say Areas was found dead in her apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

Fitness influencer Diana Areas has passed away in a tragic accident. (YouTube)

Areas had over 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently posted fitness and nutrition content.

Areas was killed in tragic fall, early reports claim

Police have not yet revealed an official cause of death for Areas.

But early reports indicate that the popular influencer plunged to her death from the roof of her apartment building.

It’s unclear at this time if the fall was accidental or intentional.

We will have further updates as new information becomes available.

Diana Areas dedicated her life to helping others reach their goals

Diana dedicated her social media pages to “transforming bodies and minds” of her followers.

On her Instagram page, hundreds of followers have offered condolences to an influencer who touched so many lives during her tragically short time on earth.

“I’m sorry as we won’t have your genius anymore!” one commenter wrote (via The New York Post).

“Rest in peace, my friend. May your soul find peace there with our Father. We’re sorry we couldn’t help you,” another added.

Diana is just one of many influencers who have died young in recent months. There seems to be no apparent connection between the many tragedies that have affected social media this year.

Our thoughts go out to Diana’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.