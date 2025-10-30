Jinger Duggar Takes Daughter to ER, Says She is “Anti-Medicine”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over the last several months, Jinger Duggar has spoken out over the ways in which she was raised and the VERY conservative rules her parents put in place for her and her many brothers and sisters.

In one important way, however?

It sounds as if Duggar has formed her own extremely controversial opinion.

On the October 29 edition of her and her husband Jeremy’s podcast, Jinger said she was “crunchy” and then told a story about taking her seven-year old daughter to the hospital.

The 38-year olds told listeners that they “hosted a wedding” at their house, and at one point, young Felicity was “in excruciating pain” from an ear infection.

Jinger said she gave her toddler two tablets of ibuprofen, which prompted Jeremy to say this was “a lot” for his spouse.

“I don’t like doing medicine. I’m anti-medicine,” Duggar then said.

That’s a disturbing statement for a parent to make, we feel comfortable saying.

“All the people at the wedding told me, ‘I think you should take her to the ER,’ because her eardrum may have burst or something,” Jinger went on.

“I looked up the symptoms she was having on ChatGPT and it said to take her to the ER right away. And the symptoms, like, even after being on meds, the pain did not go away for an hour.”

Jeremy eventually took Felicity to the hospital, explaining that Jinger isn’t “so crunchy” that she’s “against modern medicine” entirely.

However, the incident sparked a discussion because the doctors wanted to give Felicity an antibiotic.

(Which, you know, is what they spent years and years studying in order to learn about and recommend to patients.)

“They wanted to give it to her right away,” Jinger said, we guess in her own defense.

“And then I was thinking about it and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t want her to have an antibiotic because those can really just mess up your gut.’ … Especially before flu season, all of that, where you’re gonna be encountering more sicknesses, you do not want your good bacteria getting cleared out too.”

Jinger said she actually asked Audrey Roloff (NOT a doctor, folks) for advice on what to do.

The former Little People, Big World cast member suggested ear drops because they have “worked like a charm” for her and husband Jeremy Roloff‘s children.

According to Jinger, the drops already seemed to be helping Felicity.

Jeremy then pointed out that Jinger’s family had “a different approach to medicine” than he did growing up, saying his wife was raised by parents who had an “aversion” to Tylenol.

“I remember Tylenol and ibuprofen were common for us to use,” Jinger said.

“But beyond that, we would not do a ton of medicine. … No one was on medications for anything. And I think, you know, we were fairly healthy, [but] we didn’t eat super healthy foods.”

Toward the end of this segment, Jinger kept using the word “crunchy” and explained that she doesn’t have time to study “everything,” but she’s more conscientious about “reading labels” and monitoring ingredients, such as seed oils.

“Yes, we love a McDonald’s ice cream cone,” Jinger also said.

“So we’re going to go get a McDonald’s ice cream cone and enjoy it. And at the same time, we can’t do that every day. So we’re making little decisions that will benefit our family.”

That’s fine and all. But Jinger, listen to doctors please. They know what they’re talking about.