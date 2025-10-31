Ryan Seacrest’s Dad Passes Away; Beloved Host is “Heartbroken”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ryan Seacrest has opened up about a heartbreaking loss.

The legendary host and television personality’s father, Gary Seacrest, has passed away after battling prostate cancer.

Seacrest himself confirmed this very sad news in a statement on October 31.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week,” he captioned an Oct. 31 Instagram post. “My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken.”

Earlier this year, the Wheel of Fortune emcee had revealed that his dad had been diagnosed with the aforementioned disease.

Continued Seacrest in his emotional statement:

“He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to my niece Flora and my best friend. Dad, you will live in our hearts forever. I love you.”

Included alongside Seacrest’s social media caption were photos of Gary with his family, including wife Constance Marie Zullinger, Ryan’s sister Meredith Seacrest, her husband Jimmy Leach and their daughter Flora Leach.

Later on Friday, Ryan recalled his final moments with Gary during the Friday broadcast of his iHeartRadio show.

“It’s so vivid in my mind, but as he said without much strength or energy that he loved us and that he was going to miss us,” Seacrest told listeners.

“He looked over at me — and the power in the contact — he said, ‘Take care of your mom.’ And he said to my sister [Meredith, and her husband,] Jimmy, ‘Take care of Flora, my granddaughter.’ Then, literally a few seconds later he closed his eyes and said, ‘I’ve got to go.’ He knew. He was at peace.”

Back on July 21, Seacrest said the following during a segment on On Air with Ryan Seacrest:

“My dad is about 80 years old, and I have a very close relationship with my father. And my father was diagnosed with prostate cancer years ago and started his treatment. And he, it didn’t get better. It got worse and it spread. It didn’t go well for him.”

According to Seacrest, his father’s illness took a turn during the most recent season of American Idol.

“I was on an American Idol show live during last season and my sister called me and she said, ‘Dad is in the ICU. How fast can you get here?’” Ryan remembered, noting Gary had contracted pneumonia.

“I finished the show. We were almost done. I couldn’t even, I didn’t even remember what I was saying was on the show. It was, like, robotic at that point.”

After flying to his father’s bedside, Ryan made sure to treasure of some family memories.

“I watched [my parents] over the weekends send photos of smiling and happiness and being together,” he said at the time.

“They’ve been married for 55 years. And they’ve got each other. They’re just happy to sit together looking at an ocean. I want to share that because I’ve been holding that in for a long time.”