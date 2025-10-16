Rachael Ray Resurfaces Amidst Fan Scrutiny Over Behavior, Health

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Rachael Ray okay?

After a series of recent health concerns and even alarming videos, fans have been asking that for some time.

Now, she has resurfaced — making for a rare public appearance.

Is she doing better? Or was she having an “off day” again?

Rachael Ray gives a culinary demonstration during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations at Pier 76 on October 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

It’s a rare Rachael Ray sighting!

On Wednesday, October 15, Rachael Ray arrived to film The Drew Barrymore Show.

Many daytime talk shows film in advance.

Reportedly, Ray will appear on the Friday, October 17 episode.

She and Barrymore will share a stage kitchen as Ray walks the actress — and viewers — through a recipe, Page Six shares.

Ray first rose to fame by offering down-to-earth 30 minute recipes that many people found more accessible and appealing than elaborate and seldom-feasible meals that many professional chefs might enjoy making.

Rachael Ray attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

These days, public appearances by Ray are not as frequent as they once were.

In July, the beloved author and television personality alarmed fans during an event for her then-new line of gin.

She allegedly arrived 20 minutes late to her own event.

(Fans had paid $50 to attend this, and were left waiting in the heat)

According to The Daily Mail, attendees observed Rachael Ray exhibiting “bizarre behavior.” She apparently “seemed off.”

Rachael Ray speaks onstage during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 86 on October 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Was this an ‘off day’ or a red flag that something is wrong?

“She got oddly close to some people,” an insider reported at the time.

Ray was allegedly “hugging them in a way that seemed overly familiar as she posed for photos.”

After being 20 minutes late, the TV chef then wrapped up the paid meet-and-greet “in less than an hour.”

Now, sometimes celebrities are busy or just having an off day (you know, like anyone else). They have to make the call between showing off and calling it off.

However, some wonder if Ray is having more and more off days lately. After all, the July incident was only one of several.

Rachael Ray attends the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 86 on October 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Back in the spring of this year, Ray posted an alarming video to social media.

In the clip, as we reported at the time, she appeared to be not quite enunciating clearly.

Ray also copped to having suffered “a couple of bad falls.”

Obviously, this was worrisome on multiple levels.

Ray is 57. Anyone can fall at any age, but that is young for multiple bad falls. Fans wondered what was up.

Rachael Ray gives a culinary demonstration during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations at Pier 76 on October 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF))

Is she okay?

Simply put, we don’t know what’s going on with Rachael Ray.

If she knows, she has not decided to make it anyone else’s business.

Fans have speculated that this could be the result of cognitive issues (many people are having unexpected neurological issues after even seemingly mild cases of COVID).

Others wondered if it might be medication side-effects or even simple drinking.

We think that accusing someone of overindulging in cooking sherry might be a bit premature. In fact, until Ray says otherwise, it’s safest to assume that she’s just had a few off days — and will tell us more when she’s good and ready.