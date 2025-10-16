Jennifer Lopez: My Exes Are All DEAD to Me!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jennifer Lopez has moved all the way on.

Or so it seems, at least.

Appearing this week on The Howard Stern Show, the artist looked back on her previous relationships and said she doesn’t usually check up on past partners.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “Kiss Of The Spider Woman” New York Screening on October 6, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

“Once I’m done, you’re dead to me,” Jennifer joked (we think) while talking to the legendary host. “I’m going to get in trouble!”

Lopez has been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony — with whom she shares 17-year-old twins Emme and Max — and Ben Affleck,. She was also engaged to steroid-using baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

“I don’t hold on, to be honest,” she went on to Stern in regard to these men. “Not dead to me, but definitely, it’s over, I’m going to move on.”

Lopez and Affleck don’t appear to be on great terms post-divorce, at least not according to insiders who say Lopez is angry over Affleck hanging out a lot with Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration at Nya Studios on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I live my life very out loud,” Lopez said to Stern. “Even though I’m in the public eye. And I wanted to share my life with someone. I want someone to be there to share my big important moments on the red carpet.”

Lopez and Affleck — who got engaged two decades ago and then broke up and then got back together and then got married — finalized their split in January.

The stars have continued to say nice thing about each other in public, however.

(Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The exes reunited on the red carpet at the October 6 New York City screening of J. Lo’s new film Kiss of the Spider Woman… which the Oscar winner produced.

“Jennifer is incredible in this movie,” Affleck gushed to E! News.

“She’s fabulous. And it’s an enormously difficult—it’s all these masters, so it’s not edited in such a way where you can make a little mistake here and there in the dance. It’s singing and dancing and acting and also trying to hold together these multiple tones in the movie. That’s just probably the maximum level of difficulty for a performer.”

The 53-year-old added at the time:

“She pulls it off with grace and aplomb and she’s wonderful. I love her performance in the movie. She’s amazing, spectacular, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”