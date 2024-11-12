Rachael Ray Feels Time's Running Short After Health Scare: 'I've Gotten Worse'

Rachael Ray said that her “time” might run short, and fans are worried.

Actually, after recent signs of possible health problems, fans were already concerned for the beloved celebrity chef.

Despite opening up after worrying her fans, Rachael Ray hasn’t confirmed any specific ailments. Just some bad falls.

She is, however, talking about growing older and how things have “gotten worse.”

Rachael Ray gives a culinary demonstration during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations at Pier 76 on October 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Is Rachael Ray’s time running short?

During a recent episode of Rachael Ray’s perhaps-ominously titled I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead podcast, she spoke with Bob Harper. Harper was a trainer on the controversial reality series, The Biggest Loser.

The two television personalities delved into numerous discussions. But, as you can hear in the video below, they also discussed their lifestyles.

Harper shared that he enjoys “living in the moment.” He expressed “wanting to learn new things on any given day” despite, or perhaps because of, his age at 59.

Rachael Ray speaks onstage during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 86 on October 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

This is when Rachael Ray revealed that she “gets up at 4 o’clock in the morning.” Many might do this for work or for school, or as parents. But that isn’t why she does it.

Rachael Ray explained that, for her, it’s because she feels like time is growing short. She wants to do more while she can.

“I’ve gotten worse as I’ve gotten older, because I feel like time might be shorter,” Rachael Ray admitted. “And I want my time to be more, every minute of it.”

Why does Rachael Ray feel that her time is ‘short’ as she gets older?

It is, of course, possible that she is hinting at some sort of health battle that she has not disclosed to the public.

She does not actually owe anyone any answers about her health. Whether she’s slurring her words in a video to fans or admitting to a series of bad falls, she can share as much or as little as she likes.

And fans are allowed to speculate, within reason.

Rachael Ray attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

However, it’s also possible that she’s just referring to how people subjectively perceive time. When you’re 5 years old, having to leave in “an hour” is forever.

When you’re 25, “an hour” means that there’s no time to do anything but get ready. Why?

The reason is that an hour is a much larger proportion of your life when you’re a little kid. For Rachael Ray, she’s perceiving time as a 56-year-old woman. An hour, a day, a week are all such tiny fractions of her life that they go by very quickly according to her subjective perceptions. So she feels that time is slipping through her fingers.

Rachael Ray during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One at Pier 86 on October 14, 2021. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

They also discussed being childfree, yet being dog parents

“God love all the people that have kids,” Bob Harper expressed.

“Me too. And boy, did I get bashed for it over the decades!” Rachael then agreed. She has previously explained that she’s too busy to have children.

The two talked about how their dogs bring them comfort and love. Sweet and relatable!