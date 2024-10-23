Rachael Ray Breaks Silence With Health Update After Alarming Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rachael Ray is offering a health update. And it’s one that fans have wanted for a while.

Late this summer, Rachael Ray sparked health concerns after a worrisome video.

Now, she is providing some previously undisclosed information about her health.

But is Rachael adequately explaining what fans saw in early September?

Rachael Ray attends the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 86 on October 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

On the debut episode of her I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead podcast, Rachael Ray opened up about her health — including some unknown injuries.

The 56-year-old celebrity chef and TV personality shared that she had suffered from “a couple of bad falls.”

Rachael avoided giving specifics. However, even disclosing that she had these “bad falls” may help fans to put her previous apparent issues into context.

“I’m a homemaker. I love chores,” Rachael Ray said, characterizing herself. She added: “I love being in the kitchen.”

She continued: “I always work with my brain everyday; I’m always writing something. But I really like chores.”

Rachael Ray added that she enjoys “what people consider physical work. I like making dinner, planning dinners, making lists. I love physical labor, helping carry in the wood.”

Rachael Ray and John Cusimano attend North Shore Animal League America’s 2024 Celebration of Rescue at Tribeca Rooftop on June 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

But Rachael Ray has ‘had a couple of bad falls’

This is when she disclosed: “I’ve had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven’t been doing that in a while.”

Rachael did not choose to divulge how the falls came to be. However, she may have dropped hints when sharing how she gets into competitions with her husband, John Cusimano.

“‘How many pieces of wood did John carry? Can I carry more?'” she explained. “I don’t say that to John. I just say it to myself.”

In early September, Rachael Ray posted a video to Instagram from her “Rachael Ray in Tuscany” series.

During the video, she talked about the late Tony Bennett’s favorite dish, ossobuco. Incidentally, that story involved a fall — as the legendary singer had slipped on her kitchen floor.

However, she seemed to slur her words while speaking. There can be many causes for a distracting speech slip-up like Rachael Ray was experiencing. However, fans naturally feared for the worst — and hoped for an explanation.

Rachael Ray speaks onstage during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 86 on October 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Has she explained that worrisome video?

No, Rachael has not directly explained her apparently slurred words from that late summer video.

However, some fans are already speculating that her falls in recent weeks may share a common cause with slurred words. Again, this could be almost anything, from a serious medical condition to certain medications to simply being overworked and exhausted.

Whatever is happening, we hope that Rachael Ray’s health is okay.