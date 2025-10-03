Prince William Makes VERY Rare Comment About Brother Amid Ongoing Rift

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here is a sentence we didn’t think we’d be writing today:

Prince William just opened up to Eugene Levy.

Appearing on the actor’s latest podcast episode, the future King of England mentioned his brother for the first time in as long as we can remember.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It all started after William was asked about his son, George, eventually rising to the throne.

“There are lots of things to think about with that,” William told Levy during the October 3 installment of The Reluctant Traveler. “But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.”

From there, the 43-year-old — who shares George, 12, as well as Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, with wife Kate Middleton — emphasized that looking to the future means learning from history.

“That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in,” he continued. “And I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. (Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, that was it.

But William reportedly doesn’t trust Harry. The brothers have been estranged for many, many years now. We can’t think of the last time William even said his sibling’s name.

William, of course, is the heir apparent to the British throne and has seemingly had minimal contact with Harry since the latter and his wife stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

The brothers have not been photographed side-by-side for more than three years, with their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022 marking their last public interaction.

Crazy, isn’t it? And kinda sad.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry during “The Patron’s Lunch” celebrations for The Queen’s 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

From what we’ve heard, William is done forever with Harry.

Elsewhere during the podcast interview, William also grew candid and emotional when discussing Middleton’s cancer battle and his dad’s cancer diagnosis.

“I’d say 2024 was the hardest year that I’ve ever had,” William told Levy. “Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father needs a bit of protection, but he’s, you know, he’s old enough to do that himself as well…

“But it’s important that my family feels protected and has the space to process a lot of the stuff that’s gone on last year, and that was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job.

“But you know, we all have challenges that come our way, and it’s important to keep going. So, you know, I enjoy my job, but sometimes there are aspects of it, such as the media, the speculation, you know, the scrutiny, that make it a little bit harder than other jobs.

“It’s just making sure that doesn’t overtake and intrude into areas at times when you just want a bit of space, and a bit of peace and quiet.”