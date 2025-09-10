King Charles ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Prince Harry Ahead of Rumored Meeting, …

As we’ve previously reported, Prince Harry has traveled to London for the annual WellChild Awards.
It’s been widely rumored that Harry will meet with King Charles while he’s back in the UK.
The meeting would mark a monumental shift in relations between the warring factions of the royal family, and it could signal that the long feud between Harry and Charles has finally come to an end.
But there are complications, of course.
For one thing, Prince William is still not on speaking terms with Harry.
And according to Charles’ former butler, the King still has a hard time trusting his youngest son.
Ex-royal butler believes Harry has permanently burned bridge with Charles
“The king doesn’t trust Harry, because of what Harry has said. He worried that he would use it to his advantage. And he has,” Grant Harrold told Page Six this week, adding:
“He’s done what household members typically do and spilled the beans. It’s a big thing for the family to have one of their own do this.”
Harrold is promoting his new memoir, which is set to hit stores on September 23.
Speaking with Page Six about Harry’s visit to the UK, he says he’s saddened by the current rift, as he remembers a time when father and son were “inseparable.”
“The two of them were not just the best of friends, they were inseparable,” Harrold tells Page Six.
“At Highgrove [Charles’ private residence], they were always together. They were walking together, in the pub together, on motorbikes together. Very rarely did they do stuff separately.
“They were so close, and to see that relationship completely destroyed, I do not see them coming back from it.”
Harrold claims that Harry’s relationship with Meghan changed “everything,” and Charles is still uneasy about the revelations made in Harry’s memoir.
“As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed. It could be that Harry had his own awakening and suddenly decided he didn’t like the organization, but the problem is that Meghan was with him when it happened,” the butler says.
“If they reconcile, then fall out again, what’s to say there won’t be another book, Netflix series or interview about it?” he asked, adding:
“The biggest change in Harry’s life is Meghan.”
As for the ongoing feud between Harry and William, Harrold says he still believes “something bigger happened.”
“I was genuinely shocked when they fell out,” he said. “There must be something deeper going on that we’re not being told.”
There’s no word yet on when the meeting between Charles and Harry might take place, but insiders remain confident that it’s been scheduled. We’ll keep you posted as new information becomes available.