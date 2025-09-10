King Charles ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Prince Harry Ahead of Rumored Meeting, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we’ve previously reported, Prince Harry has traveled to London for the annual WellChild Awards.

It’s been widely rumored that Harry will meet with King Charles while he’s back in the UK.

The meeting would mark a monumental shift in relations between the warring factions of the royal family, and it could signal that the long feud between Harry and Charles has finally come to an end.

But there are complications, of course.

Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

For one thing, Prince William is still not on speaking terms with Harry.

And according to Charles’ former butler, the King still has a hard time trusting his youngest son.

Ex-royal butler believes Harry has permanently burned bridge with Charles

“The king doesn’t trust Harry, because of what Harry has said. He worried that he would use it to his advantage. And he has,” Grant Harrold told Page Six this week, adding:

“He’s done what household members typically do and spilled the beans. It’s a big thing for the family to have one of their own do this.”

Prince Harry chats with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during a visit to The Nek, a narrow stretch of ridge in the Anzac battlefield on the Gallipoli Peninsula, as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli on April 25, 2015 in Gallipoli,Turkey. (Photo by Niall Carson-Pool/Getty Images)

Harrold is promoting his new memoir, which is set to hit stores on September 23.

Speaking with Page Six about Harry’s visit to the UK, he says he’s saddened by the current rift, as he remembers a time when father and son were “inseparable.”

“The two of them were not just the best of friends, they were inseparable,” Harrold tells Page Six.

“At Highgrove [Charles’ private residence], they were always together. They were walking together, in the pub together, on motorbikes together. Very rarely did they do stuff separately.

“They were so close, and to see that relationship completely destroyed, I do not see them coming back from it.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

Harrold claims that Harry’s relationship with Meghan changed “everything,” and Charles is still uneasy about the revelations made in Harry’s memoir.

“As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed. It could be that Harry had his own awakening and suddenly decided he didn’t like the organization, but the problem is that Meghan was with him when it happened,” the butler says.

“If they reconcile, then fall out again, what’s to say there won’t be another book, Netflix series or interview about it?” he asked, adding:

“The biggest change in Harry’s life is Meghan.”

As for the ongoing feud between Harry and William, Harrold says he still believes “something bigger happened.”

“I was genuinely shocked when they fell out,” he said. “There must be something deeper going on that we’re not being told.”

There’s no word yet on when the meeting between Charles and Harry might take place, but insiders remain confident that it’s been scheduled. We’ll keep you posted as new information becomes available.