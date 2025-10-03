50 Cent Pens Scathing Letter to Diddy Sentencing Judge: ‘I Fear For My Life’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s the day of reckoning for Diddy, who will go in front of a judge today to learn his fate.

The disgraced mogul could be a free man as early as this afternoon, or he could wind up serving another decade behind bars.

Several high-profile public figures have penned letters to Diddy’s judge ahead of the sentencing hearing — some begging for leniency, others asking for the maximum sentence.

But as is so often the case, the most scathing words came from none other than 50 Cent.

Rapper 50 Cent is seen on the sidelines prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

50 Cent to judge: You’ve got to throw the book at Diddy!

Diddy and 50 have been beefing for years, and 50 has clearly enjoyed every second of his rival’s downfall.

On Thursday, he shared an open letter he’d written regarding Diddy’s sentencing, which is scheduled for later today.

“I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for 20 years. He is very dangerous. Multiple times I have feared for my life,” 50 wrote, adding:

“Anyway, Diddy’s only going to return to hiring more male sex workers and keeping most of the baby oil away from the general public. And babies need it!”

“This is my letter to the judge regarding Diddy’s case,” 50 captioned the post.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Diddy’s most famous victim writes to judge

Obviously, 50 was mostly joking in his letter.

But for Cassie Ventura, the matter is deadly serious. Cassie and Diddy dated for 11 years, and she says he was abusive throughout the relationship.

Video of Combs savagely beating Cassie in a hotel hallway leaked before his arrest last year.

“I still have nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis, and continue to require psychological care to cope with my past,” Ventura wrote.

“My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality,” she continued, adding:

“I have in fact moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors towards me for having the bravery to tell the truth.”

In his own letter to the judge, Diddy asks to be released for the sake of his family.

“I ask you for mercy today, not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children,” he wrote in the letter obtained by Page Six.

“I have failed my children as a father,” he continued, adding that he was “scared to death” about “spend[ing] another second away” from his kids, and he “no longer cared about the money or the fame.”

Combs has been acquitted of the most serious charges against him. But he

At his sentencing hearing today, he might be released on time served (he’s been behind bars since September of 2024), or he might be locked up for another decade, per prosecutors’ recommendation.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.