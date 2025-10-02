‘Cancel Netflix’ Campaign Backed By Elon Musk May Have Led to Stock Decline

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’ve noticed the phrase “cancel Netflix” on your social media feeds today, you’re certainly not alone.

The streaming giant is at the center of a new controversy involving a little-known animation series, which recently came under fire from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The show, Dead End: Paranormal Park, was canceled by Netflix in 2023, but Musk recently joined the campaign to punish the service for ever carrying it at all.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Musk’s complaint stems from the fact that the series featured a character named Barry Guttman, who, at one point, comes out as transgender.

Elon Musk lashes out at canceled Netflix series

“This is not ok,” Musk tweeted, along with a clip from the show. “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” he added.

The billionaire X owner then posted a screenshot to prove that he had canceled his own Netflix account.

He later kept up his assault on the service, tweeting scenes from other shows that featured storylines featuring trans characters and repeating his calls for a boycott.

White House Senior Advisor to the President and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk departs the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk was meeting with Republican senators at a closed door lunch. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, “cancel Netflix” quickly became the top trending topic on X, and the situation led to harassment directed at Dead End: Paranormal Park showrunner, Hamish Steele.

Steele initially took the situation in stride, joking that Netflix is in no way promoting his canceled series.

“It’s all lies and slander! Netflix is NOT promoting at the moment!” he wrote (via Deadline).

Just hours later, Steele reported that the situation had escalated to a frightening degree.

“I have mostly been very ok today and found it all quite funny, while really appreciating everyone who has reached out, but the extremely nasty weird homophobic and antisemitic emails have started rolling in and it is getting a little scary so I apologize if I take longer to respond to stuff,” he wrote.

Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times)

“I will just say today is much much worse and I am going to basically be on the down low for the foreseeable,” Steele continued, adding, “My apologies.”

Musk has a long history of opposing trans rights, seemingly stemming from his fractured relationship with daughter Vivian Wilson.

Wilson says she is no longer on speaking terms with her father after coming out as trans.

While it’s impossible to say how much of an impact Musk’s boycott has had in terms of subscribers, Netflix’s stock slid roughly two percent in the day since he launched his war against the brand.