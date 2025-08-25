North West Outfit Draws Condemnation Against Kim Kardashian: Age-Inappopriate or Peak …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is North West a walking, talking indictment of Kim Kardashian’s parenting?

Some critics think that Kim is dressing her eldest daughter like a living doll.

Others believe that she’s being too permissive, letting North dress age-inappropriately.

Just about everyone seems to be angry, however. Is this outfit too much (or too little) for a tween?

Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage during The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Check out North West and her sense of style!

Kim Kardashian brought her 12-year-old daughter, North West, with her on a family trip to Rome.

Stepping out with her mom, the tween is wearing vibrant green-and-blue hair. She’s sporting a black corset with a silver-and-black miniskirt.

She’s also wearing a necklace.

Perhaps the most eye-catching part of the ensemble is North’s thick black boots.

Kim Kardashian and North West were spotted out and about in Rome. 🩵 📸: Cobra Team/@BackgridUS pic.twitter.com/QhOMqnzGRm — Page Six (@PageSix) August 25, 2025

Next to North, Kim was actually dressed in a sheer gown that strongly resembled a nightdress.

The influencer and businesswoman’s outfit boasted a plunging neckline and the very visible lace of a bra.

Kim’s outfit would have been very inappropriate on a 12-year-old.

But, critics, say, so was North’s ‘fit.

What 12 year old wears a corset ???? Kim really doesn’t know how to be a sensible parent https://t.co/PrY0CyiC2S — Daddy whats good (@lkshmoney3456) August 25, 2025

The internet is full of fierce criticism

“What 12 year old wears a corset ????” tweeted one outraged social media user. “Kim really doesn’t know how to be a sensible parent.”

“Kim is a terrible mother. Knowing her family, a 12yo in these sort of outfits isn’t good,” wrote another. “I pray north finds a better mother figure, at least, and isn’t infected by her mother and succubus family.”

“North being 12 is insane to me,” admitted another user.

That remark may have simply been marveling at someone whom most of us remember being born now being a tween.

Kim is a terrible mother. Knowing her family, a 12yo in these sort of outfits isnt good. I pray north finds a better mother figure, at least, and isnt infected by her mother and succubus family.



Kanye is wack, kim is a skank, kris is bad. Poor girl. pic.twitter.com/rV1lBAemyj — EiMeiNei. (@Aine65000) August 25, 2025

Others seemed to speculate that North West did not choose her ensemble, with one writing: “Why they make North look so grown?”

“I swear north only dresses hyper femme like this when she’s with Kim,” another wrote. “Normally she’s in oversized baggy clothes.”

It is true that North has appeared in comfy clothing around the house.

For the record, she has also dressed that way around Kim.

Kim Kardashian and North West bond in the kitchen during this Season 4 episode of The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Does this actually showcase what a good parent Kim is?

Just for the record, the condemnation was not universal.

Many pointed out that it’s great to see North West choosing her own outfits. Kim isn’t trying to make her daughter a mini-me and seems to be letting her express herself.

Others also reasoned that, actually, North’s outfit makes sense for an affluent middle schooler.

There are adults who wear similar outfits, but when they do, they are essentially dressing like dolls.

It’s a very adolescent look and North really pulls it off.