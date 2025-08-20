Nicole Kidman Delights with Rare Photo of Daughters, Natural Curly Hair

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nicole Kidman once dazzled audiences with jaw-dropping curly hair.

These days, the legendary actress and AMC meme queen most often appears with straight hair, in film and on the red carpet.

However, in her earlier acting career, Kidman sported a very different look.

She’s offering fans a rare glimpse of her natural curls. And not even she is sure why she ever wore it differently.

Nicole Kidman during the Kering Women in Motion Talk with Nicole Kidman at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Hotel on May 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Klára Šimonová/Getty Images)

Fans got a look at Nicole Kidman enjoying family fun

On Tuesday, August 19, Nicole Kidman shared an array of family photos and videos to her Instagram page.

We can see the phenomenal actress swimming, showing off her hair’s natural curls.

A photo shows her with her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday, as they embrace on the beach at sunset. There, too, we spy Kidman’s natural hair.

In an additional photo, Kidman bestows a kiss upon the cheek of 14-year-old daughter Faith.

Once again, the dusky summer light illuminates the actress and AMC queen’s curls.

Other snaps show gorgeous vistas, larger family gatherings, and Sunday’s birthday cake.

As an added treat, we also see the actress and her daughters at an Olivia Rodrigo festival performance.

Actress Nicole Kidman attends Hulu’s Season 2 red carpet event for “Nine Perfect Strangers” at the Beverly Estate in Beverly Hills, California, on May 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

People love your curls, girl!

Naturally, replies to the Nicole Kidman photoset were numerous and covered an array of topics.

But follower after follower praised the film icon for her natural curls.

Remember, Kidman’s curls were once a part of her signature look.

Over time, however, straightened hair and wigs took over her on-screen image.

This past May, Kidman actually addressed the change in her hairstyle from some of her more memorable, early appearances on screen when chatting with Allure.

“Why did I straighten my hair?” she asked rhetorically. “I loved my hair there.”

Kidman continued: “That is my natural hair. Isn’t that crazy?”

Actress Nicole Kidman attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

Why DID she change her hair?

Truth be told, if Nicole Kidman herself isn’t sure of why she straightened her hair decades ago, we’re not sure either.

Maybe there was one specific role — or audition — where it gave her a boost. Or perhaps she tried it on her own, and just worked the look into her acting. Who knows?

Everyone has every right to try out different looks with their hair.

Even when it looks bad, as some looks do. We hope that it was fully Kidman’s choice, however, and not pressure from a studio or society. Her hair is her hair.