Nicolas Cage Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Nicolas Cage has been divorced and married multiple times during his lengthy career as an actor.

A couple of these marriages were … extremely brief.

Despite some bizarre red flags (beyond the timeline), Cage managed to remain friends with some of his exes.

Life is complicated. Especially so for Cage and his various ex-wives. Where do things stand today?

Actor Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of “The Surfer” during the SXSW Conference & Festivals held at the Zach Theatre in Austin, Texas, March 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Though Nicolas Cage has a dating history that goes back decades, his most famous girlfriend would have to be Brooke Shields.

The two dated in 1987. There was no formal announcement so much as a red carpet debut.

In 1988, Cage began dating Christina Fulton, also an actor.

Two years later, in 1990, they welcomed their son, Weston Coppola Cage.

Cage and Fulton never married, however. His first wife, however, is a well-known actress.

Actor Nicolas Cage arrives at the 69th Academy Awards ceremony with his wife Patricia Arquette at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, 24 March, 1997. (Photo Credit: HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

His first wife was Patricia Arquette (1995 – 2001)

According to Patricia Arquette, she was 18 years old when she first met Cage.

She told The Telegraph that Cage proposed to her on that very day.

Though they did get married, it was only a good nine years later. She was 27, and they reconnected.

In April of 1995, Cage and Arquette married.

The couple would end up spending time apart — mostly for work reasons, though occasionally due to disagreements. In 2001, Nicolas Cage and Patricia Arquette divorced.

Actor Nicolas Cage (L) arrives at the US premiere of his film “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” with his girlfriend Lisa Marie Presley (R), in Beverly Hills, CA, 13 August 2001. (Photo Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage married and divorced Lisa Marie Presley (2002 – 2002)

Did you know that Nicolas Cage happens to be a huge Elvis fan? That’s a little relevant, here.

In August of 2002, he married Lisa Marie Presley.

Presley is a singer-songwriter. She also happens to be the daughter of Elvis Presley, of whom Cage was an outspoken fan.

If you’re thinking that being a big fan of someone’s controversial and late dad is not a guarantee of marital success, you’d be right.

Cage and Presley filed for divorce a mere 107 days after the wedding, in November 2002. They finalized their divorce in May 2004. Despite this, they remained friends until Lisa Marie Presley died in 2023.

Alice Kim and actor Nicolas Cage pose for a photo on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” at the New Amsterdam Theatre on July 6, 2010. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

His third wife was Alice Kim (2004 – 2016)

In July of 2004, Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim married. Theirs was yet another whirlwind romance.

Kim was working at a Los Angeles restaurant, and the two fell for each other right away. Like, right away.

They married in July 2004, a mere two months after meeting. Their marriage would last much longer than the courtship.

In 2005, Cage and Kim welcomed their son, whom they named Kal-El (that is Superman’s Kryptonian name. Cage is also a big Superman fan).

In January 2016, Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim divorced.

Nicolas Cage attends “The Surfer” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Blink-and-you-miss-it: his fourth wife, Erika Koike (2019 – 2019)

Cage’s fourth marriage was also his shortest. Which, considering the months that it took to go from nuptials to divorce court with Presley, is saying a lot.

In March of 2019, the actor married Erika Koike in Las Vegas. It took only four days for Cage to file for an annulment.

According to him, he was too intoxicated at the time of the marriage to fully understand what was happening.

Also, Koike allegedly did not disclose “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person.”

As a result, Nicolas Cage never divorced Erika Koike. He didn’t have to. Three months later, he received an annulment.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 25th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Honors & Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch at The Balboa Bay Club And Resort on October 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Wife #5 is Riko Shibata (2021 – ????)

On February 16, 2021, Nicolas Cage married Riko Shibata. Yes, that makes her his fifth wife.

These two had met through mutual friends. The engagement itself went down over Facetime.

In 2022, the year after their nuptials, they welcomed their daughter, August Francesca.

Cage admitted to The Los Angeles Times: “I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time.”

Well, they remain married to this day. Maybe he’s right.