Priscilla Presley Says Elvis ‘Forced Himself’ On Her as Revenge For Affair

It’s been nearly 50 years since Elvis Presley passed away at the age of 42.

But the music icon is still a topic of global fascination. And the latest revelation about his personal life is sure to generate quite a bit of controversy.

Priscilla Presley’s controversial new memoir is set to hit stores tomorrow, and the book contains scandalous claims about Elvis’ personal life, including an allegation that he “forced himself” on his young wife as an act of revenge.

Elvis Presley (1935 – 1977) being fed a mouthful of wedding cake by his bride Priscilla Beaulieu at the Aladdin Hotel, Las Vegas. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Priscilla recalls ‘last experience of sexual intimacy with Elvis’ in vivid detail

In the book, Priscilla admits to having an affair with her karate instructor, Mike Stone, but she maintains that this was not the reason her marriage came to an end.

She says that when Elvis found out about Stone, he “forced” himself on her, “the way he imagined a karate master doing it…it left me with an unhappy memory of my last experience of sexual intimacy with Elvis.”

“As difficult as it was, I never regretted my decision to leave Elvis. But I never ceased to mourn it,” she added, in an excerpt published by Page Six.

Priscilla notes that even though he frequently cheated on her, Elvis was so upset about her infidelity that he asked his close friend Joe Esposito to hire a hitman and have Stone killed.

Esposito was reportedly able to calm the King down.

American rock n’ roll singer and actor Elvis Presley (1935 – 1977) with his bride Priscilla Beaulieu after their wedding in Las Vegas. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Priscilla recalls brief, harrowing marriage to Elvis

Elvis and Priscilla met when she was 14 and he was 24. They married soon after, and she became pregnant with their only child, daughter Lisa Marie, on their wedding night.

“Our wedding had meant I could finally come out in the open. I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart,” Priscilla writes in the book, adding:

“Neither Elvis nor I was ready for a child.”

She went on to reveal that Elvis eventually asked if she wished to have an abortion.

“For weeks, Elvis and I worried in silence about what was to come. At my lowest point, I even wondered how I’d feel if I had an accident and miscarried. I felt so guilty that I was even having these thoughts,” Priscilla writes.

Elvis “looked at me one day and asked if I wanted to have an abortion. He told me he’d support whatever I wanted. His words were a wake-up call.

“The enormity of it hit me head-on, and I began to cry. I told him, “No! We can’t do that. This is our baby!”

Priscilla Presley celebrates backstage with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley after Lisa Marie’s performance at 3rd & Lindsley during the 14th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference on September 20, 2013 in Nashville, United States. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Americana Music Festival)

Lisa Marie died in 2023 at the age of 54. She had struggled with substance abuse issues throughout her life, and the cause of her death remains a source of controversy.

“My daughter was a conundrum, complicated and challenging,” Priscilla writes. “Lisa was a free spirit, a determined and restless soul.”

She says that as a means of coping with the pressure of public scrutiny, Lisa adopted a public persona named “Lisa Marie F—ing Presley.”

“It was an identity that both enamored and haunted her for the rest of her life,” Priscilla writes.

Sadly, the stresses of fame and fortune proved to be too powerful for multiple members of the Presley family.