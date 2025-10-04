Mark Sanchez, Former NFL QB, Stabbed In Indianapolis

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mark Sanchez, who played nine seasons as an NFL quarterback, was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday morning.

Sanchez was in town to broadcast Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Fox.

News of the stabbing comes courtesy of a statement from Fox Sports.

Mark Sanchez #6 of the Washington Redskins walks off the field after the loss to the of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mark Sanchez hospitalized after early morning stabbing

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” a spokesperson for the organization wrote on X.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Sanchez’s condition was initially reported as critical, but a new report from the New York Post indicates that he has been upgraded to stable.

Details about the stabbing are scarce at the moment, but early reports indicate that it took place around 12:30 am in downtown Indianapolis.

Quarterback Mark Sanchez #6 of the Washington Redskins reacts after an interception in the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 9, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sanchez began his career with the New York Jets, leading the team to two consecutive AFC Championship game appearances in his first two years in the league and earning the nickname “the Sanchize.”

He later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders (then the Redskins) before stepping away from the field to focus on his broadcasting career.

A fixture on the New York social scene, Sanchez had high-profile relationships with Kate Upton and Eva Longoria before marrying actress Perry Mattfeld in 2023.

Quarterback Mark Sanchez #6 of the New York Jets looks to throw the ball against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 17, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sanchez participated in season four of The Masked Singer, competing as “Baby Alien.”

An avid fan of musical theater, he has also been a presenter at the Tony Awards.

Several outlets report that they’ve reached out to Sanchez’s camp for comment but have not yet heard back.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.