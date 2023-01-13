Lisa Marie Presley, Only Child of Elvis, Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of legendary singer Elvis Presley, passed away on Thursday night.

She was 54 years old.

The terrible news came just a few hours after Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

It was confirmed by Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla, who was married to Elvis and who has gone on to have a successful acting career.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mom Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People Magazine on January 12.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.

“At this time there will be no further comment.”

US actress and singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives for the premiere of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, on May 7, 2015. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Just two days before passing away, Lisa Marie attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in support of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which was nominated for three awards.

Austin Butler, who portrayed the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the 2022 film, actually won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

“I want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros and the Presley family, thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said in his acceptance speech, adding on stage:

“Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ at TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles, California, May 7th, 2015. AFP PHOTO / Valerie Macon

Born in Tennessee in February 1968, Lisa Marie grew up surrounded by music at her family’s home, which is known today as Graceland.

She eventually pursued her own career in this industry, releasing her debut album (To Whom It May Concern) in April 2003; it peaked at number-five on the Billboard 200 charts.

In regards to her personal life, Presley made headlines for her relationships… including a public marriage to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996.

“When he wants to lock into you, when he wants to intrigue you or capture you, or whatever he wants to do with you, he can do it,” Lisa Marie told Diane Sawyer in 2003.

“I fell into this whole, ‘You poor, sweet, misunderstood man, I’m going to save you.’ I fell in love with him.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 07: Lisa Marie Presley attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Mad Max: Fury Road” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In response to this tragedy, a number of celebrities have paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on social media.

Wrote John Travolta: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Wrote LeAnn Rimes: “lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley.”

Wrote Leah Remini: “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)

The artist shared late son Benjamin and daughter Riley Keough with first husband Danny Keough.

She got married in 2002 to Nicolas Cage, split from him two years later and then was married to Michael Lockwood from 2006 to 2016.

The former couple welcomed twin girls Finely and Harper in 2008.

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, Priscilla, and daughters Riley, 33, Finley and Harper, both 14.