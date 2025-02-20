Nicolas Cage Sued By Ex, Blamed For Brutal Attack By Son Weston Cage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We probably don’t need to tell you that Nicolas Cage has led an eventful personal life over the years.

But the eccentric screen legend’s latest legal drama stems not from his actions, but rather from those of his troubled son Weston.

Back in April of 2024, Weston was arrested for assaulting his own mother, Christina Fulton. It was not his first arrest on domestic violence charges.

Now, Fulton has filed lawsuits against both Weston and Nic, claiming that the latter enables his son and brings out the 34-year-old’s worst tendencies.

Nicolas Cage and Weston Coppola Cage attend the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s ‘Running with the Devil’ at Writers Guild Theater on September 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Christina Fulton takes legal action against Nic, Weston Cage

As TMZ reports photos of Christina taken the day of the attack show the 57-year-old with considerable facial injuries.

According to her attorneys, she suffered a concussion, multiple contusions, neck and throat injuries, and a disfiguring eye injury. She says the injuries derailed her acting career and business ventures.

Now, Fulton has filed a suit against Weston alleging “battery, negligence and infliction of emotional distress” per TMZ). She’s also suing Nic, alleging that he enabled his son’s violent behavior.

Christina makes shocking allegations against Nic

She says that Nic repeatedly covered up his son’s misdeeds by bailing him out of jail and supporting him financially. She claims that despite his awareness of Weston’s mental health issues, Nic has never taken any steps to get him help.

Actress Christina Fulton arrives at the premiere of the FX Network’s “The Riches” at the Zanuck Theater on the Fox Studio lot on March 10, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

She also claims that Nic often goes out drinking with Weston, despite the fact that alcohol fuels his violent behavior.

Christina is seeking unspecified damages. Not surprisingly, lawyers for Nic were quick to rebut her claims.

Lawyers for both sides sound off.

“The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous. Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man,” Cage’s attorneys tell TMZ.

“Mr. Cage does not control Weston’s behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston’s alleged assault of his mother.”

Christina’s lawyer, Joseph Farzam, responded with the following statement:

Weston Coppola Cage and Nicolas Cage attend the Los Angeles special screening of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“Nicolas Cage is responsible for Weston’s criminal behavior. Nicolas took it upon himself to provide Weston with a condo right next to his, when he should have had Weston in rehab under care and supervision.

“Nicolas enabled Weston when he kept bailing him out of jail, drinking with him, and taking him out of therapy and rehab.

“He instead provided his mentally disabled son with unlimited access to cash, knowing full well of his son’s propensity and history of violence. In doing so, he put my client and others in grave danger, which resulted in Ms. Fulton’s life-long serious physical and mental injuries.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.