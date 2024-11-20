Mykelti Brown Calls David Woolley 'Papa' for Her Kids - But What About Kody?!

It seems that Mykelti Brown is calling David Woolley “Papa” for her kids.

Though she’s done having kids, Mykelti is and always will be a mom.

She has Avalon and, as of just a couple of years ago, her twins. Those twins just celebrated their shared birthday.

Eagle-eyed Sister Wives fans couldn’t help but notice that Mykelti is using a special honorific for Christine’s husband.

Mykelti Brown addresses the camera in this Sister Wives confessional. (Image Credit: TLC)

So, Mykelti Brown is calling David Woolley ‘Papa’ for her kids

In 2022, Mykelti welcomed twin sons Ace and Archer. Recently, the family celebrated their second birthday.

Mykelti shared some of the celebration on Instagram.

While her daughter and sons are adorable (and she herself looks so much like Christine!), it was the post about the birthday balloons that really grabbed fans’ attentions.

On her Instagram Story, Mykelti Brown shared a look at birthday balloons that Christine Brown and husband David Woolley had sent to celebrate the shared birthday.

The caption on the Story post reads: “Thank you Oma, Papa, & Truly.” You can see that Story post in the Reddit screenshot, below.

Fans are inferring that Mykelti is calling David “Papa” for her children. And that makes sense in many ways.

‘Sister Wives’ fans aren’t surprised

“I’m betting that’s what David’s grandkids call him and Mykelti is just using it, as well,” one Reddit comment reads.

“We called my Moms boyfriend of over 20 yrs Papa after we started giving my Mom grandkids,” another redditor shared. “All 12 of her Grandkids called him Papa.”

An additional Sister Wives fan on Reddit pointed out: “And Tony referred to Kody as his name to the kids just an episode or two ago”

David Woolley is featured in this scene from Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

As the fans suggested, this makes a lot of sense. David Woolley is Christine Brown’s husband. By all accounts, Christine’s kids love the guy.

Meanwhile, Kody has spent years alienating family members left and right. That extends not only to his (three!) ex-wives, but also to many of his children.

Kody has also made it extremely clear that he values his marriage to Robyn, his only remaining spouse, above other relationships. When someone makes their priorities clear like that, others tend to believe them.

Kody Brown faces the camera with his usual levels of bluster on Sister Wives Season 19. (Image Credit: TLC)

Has Mykelti cut ties with Kody Brown forever?

It is possible — perhaps even likely, and probably advisable — that Mykelti will never again have a meaningful relationship with Kody.

However, it is more than possible for children to have more than two pairs of grandparents. Families are complex structures, and there’s room for many loving grandparents in a grandchild’s life.

Mykelti and her kids could continue to call David “Papa” but also establish ties with Kody in the future. Should they, though? That’s a question that perhaps only Mykelti can answer.