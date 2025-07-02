Mykelti Brown Says Her Dad is Shallow and Has a Favorite Child

Reading Time: 3 minutes

No one has any doubt at this point about Kody Brown’s favorite wife.

For years, the reality star’s sister wives insisted that he had stronger feelings for Robyn Brown than anyone else in his plural family — and Kody very recently his love for this spouse has been blessed by God.

So there’s no debate over this question.

However, in a new YouTube video, daughter Mykelti and her husband Tony state for the first time in public that her dad also has a favorite child.

Kody Brown has gone from four wives to one. (TLC)

“I will say that Kody, for sure, does clearly and for sure have a very big preference for pretty things,” Tony says in this footage, adding:

“He likes when his girls are pretty, when his boys are pretty… For that reason, I think that’s why he always said that Aspyn was his favorite.”

For her part, Mykelti was surprised to learn he dad had apparently said this out loud at one point about his second-oldest kid.

She did, however, confess that Kody’s actions in the past have made it seem this way for certain.

(TLC)

“He never said that, he just acts that!” Mykelti attempted to clarify.

Tony stuck to his side of the story, though, insisting that he flat-out heard Kody say that Aspyn stands above the rest of his children.

“As the insecure second child, I don’t want to hear that!” Mykelti replied. “I already have issues growing up with Aspyn being the favorite.”

Tony responded as follows:

“I remember he would talk about Aspyn as his favorite. One of the reasons was because she was always, like, ‘prettied’ up. He said it, not me! I just remember him saying those things.”

Kody Brown is no longer in any polygamous relationships. (TLC)

One must admit: This does sound like something Kody would say, doesn’t it?

“He likes put together,” Mykelti previously said in this same video… prior to claiming that Kody’s mother always took the time to get herself dressed and groomed at the beginning of each day, much like Robyn does now.

On a Sister Wives episode earlier this season, Christine went on about how his spouses had to wear makeup and how they “always [had to] look nice” because it “mattered” to Kody so much.

“No wonder I was constantly wondering and constantly insecure because, as much as I was comparing, he was also comparing [us to Robyn] all the time,” Christine said on air of Kody’s “shallow” behavior.

“Robyn was up on this pedestal and the rest of us were just lacking. I felt I was lacking in the relationship.”

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

As we wait to see if Sister Wives Season 20 will receive a green light by TLC, there’s really nothing about Kody that would take us aback at this point.

He’s a narcissist.

“Kody’s always wanted people around him to look good,” Meri also said on a Sister Wives installment this spring.

“I remember when he and I were first dating, he would take me out and buy outfits because he wanted me to look good.”